Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. In November 2021, StealthGas Inc. contributed to the Company four subsidiaries comprising a fleet of four tanker vessels, and the Company was spun-off from StealthGas Inc. in December 2021. Historical comparative periods of 2021 reflect the results of the carve-out operations of the four subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 86.3% in Q3 22’ – with a predominant presence in the spot market.

Delivery of our second handysize dry bulkcarrier, the Eco Angelbay, on October 19, 2022.

Revenues of $42.6 million - up $31.3 million or 277% from Q2 22’.

Net income of $15.5 million - up $15.4 million or 15,400% from Q2 22’ and equivalent to approximately 23% of our current market capitalization.

EBITDA 1 of $18.7 million in Q3 22’ up $15.7 million or 523% from Q2 22’.

of $18.7 million in Q3 22’ up $15.7 million or 523% from Q2 22’. Cash and time deposits of $92.4 million as of September 30, 2022, which is 1.3 times higher than our current market cap.

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $42.6 million, an increase of $38.5 million, or 939.0%, compared to revenues of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the increase in the size of our average fleet by approximately four vessels and a marked improvement in charter rates.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $18.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $17.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 456 days (786%) and the rise in bunker prices. This quarter we incurred $1.2 million of voyage costs due to the repositioning of three of our product tankers for a total period of 42 days. The $3.0 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter, under which we do not bear operating expenses, during the third quarter of 2022.

for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $18.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $17.7 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 456 days (786%) and the rise in bunker prices. This quarter we incurred $1.2 million of voyage costs due to the repositioning of three of our product tankers for a total period of 42 days. The $3.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter, under which we do not bear operating expenses, during the third quarter of 2022. Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $3.4 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.3 million and $0.004 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the interest expense incurred relating to our loan agreement entered into in November 2021.



for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.3 million and $0.004 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the interest expense incurred relating to our loan agreement entered into in November 2021. As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $15.5 million, compared to net loss of $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 190.3 million.

Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.08, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $18.7 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.08, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $18.7 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below. An average of 8.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period of 2021.

Nine Months 2022 Results:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $59.1 million, an increase of $45.7 million, or 341.0%, compared to revenues of $13.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and improved market conditions resulting in higher rates particularly in the spot market.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $23.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.7 million and $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $20.6 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 495 days (207.1%) and the rise in daily bunker cost by approximately $16,000. The $4.4 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter during the third quarter of 2022.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $23.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.7 million and $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $20.6 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly due to the increase in the spot days of our fleet by 495 days (207.1%) and the rise in daily bunker cost by approximately $16,000. The $4.4 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels and one of our product tankers coming off a bareboat charter during the third quarter of 2022. Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, an $1.8 million increase from $6.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, an $1.8 million increase from $6.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.7 million and $0.007 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the interest expense incurred relating to our loan agreement entered into in November 2021.

As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $15.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 107.5 million. Earnings per share, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.13, compared to a loss per share of $0.45 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $24.3 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $24.3 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below. An average of 6.05 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 4.00 vessels for the same period of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $62.4 million, time deposits amounted to $30.0 million and total debt, net of deferred finance charges, amounted to $42.3 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 debt repayments amounted to $2.4 million.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

"This quarter’s unprecedented profitability growth is solid proof that our company’s strategy is paying off. With the capital recently raised we have managed to grow our fleet, substantially increase our profitability and cash flow and create value for our investors. As a result of having acquired six vessels in the course of ten months, we generated net income of $15.5 million in a single quarter which is 15,400% higher than our profit in Q2 22’ and equivalent to 23% of our current market capitalization; We incurred moderate debt during the quarter, maintaining a healthy capital structure with $42.3 million of debt while preserving a free cash balance available for further fleet expansion of about $92 million. Given the strong market fundamentals and the promising charter rate environment and by taking advantage of our efficient management of our expanded fleet, we believe that we will achieve strong results and generate significant cash flow going forward. However, the valuation of our shares of common stock does not reflect our strong financial performance and capital available to fund our growth prospects."

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of 10 vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker, two Suezmax tankers and two Handysize dry bulk carriers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 737,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

FLEET DATA Q3 2021 Q3 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 Average number of vessels (1) 4.00 8.10 4.00 6.05 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 4 9 4 9 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 368 745 1,092 1,651 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 348 745 1,060 1,648 Fleet utilization (4) 94.6% 100.0% 97.1% 99.8% Total charter days for fleet (5) 290 231 821 914 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 58 514 239 734 Fleet operational utilization (7) 84.8% 86.3% 89.7% 87.8%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.



Reconciliation of EBITDA:

EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation.

EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

EBITDA measurement is included herein because it is a basis, upon which our investors and we assess our financial performance. It allows us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended September 30th, Nine Months Period Ended September 30th, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net (loss)/income – EBITDA Net (loss)/income (928,306) 15,450,866 (2,157,030) 15,754,967 Plus interest and finance costs 3,732 273,821 7,108 726,736 Less interest income (3) (401,894) (7) (446,034) Plus depreciation 2,168,666 3,406,741 6,505,997 8,309,572 EBITDA 1,244,089 18,729,534 4,356,068 24,345,241

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues Revenues 4,129,178 42,640,525 13,356,055 59,105,174 Expenses Voyage expenses 681,730 17,856,046 2,496,846 22,577,358 Voyage expenses - related party 49,887 528,457 166,552 731,919 Vessels' operating expenses 1,874,880 4,872,302 5,570,003 9,907,069 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 24,000 58,000 66,000 95,500 Management fees – related party 132,940 307,135 394,485 648,760 General and administrative expenses 115,639 311,772 291,801 839,757 Depreciation 2,168,666 3,406,741 6,505,997 8,309,572 Total expenses 5,047,742 27,340,453 15,491,684 43,109,935 (Loss)/Income from operations (918,564) 15,300,072 (2,135,629) 15,995,239 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (3,732) (273,821) (7,108) (726,736) Interest income 3 401,894 7 446,034 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (6,013) 22,721 (14,300) 40,430 Other (expenses)/income, net (9,742) 150,794 (21,401) (240,272) (Loss)/Net Income (928,306) 15,450,866 (2,157,030) 15,754,967 Earnings per share - Basic (0.19) 0.08 (0.45) 0.13 Weighted average number of shares -Basic 4,775,272 190,254,034 4,775,272 107,469,610

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, September 30, 2021 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,389,834 62,435,080 Time deposits -- 30,000,000 Restricted cash 451,225 1,942,773 Receivables from related parties 355,023 571,233 Trade and other receivables 1,400,275 4,700,641 Other current assets -- 336,049 Inventories 258,846 7,135,008 Advances and prepayments 150,544 455,133 Total current assets 6,005,747 107,575,917 Non current assets Vessels, net 119,962,984 211,425,582 Restricted cash 2,500,000 3,100,000 Total non current assets 122,462,984 214,525,582 Total assets 128,468,731 322,101,499 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 1,430,251 6,240,355 Payable to related party 1,119,055 1,928,940 Accrued liabilities 486,674 1,555,051 Customer deposits 368,000 -- Deferred income 482,321 2,179,501 Current portion of long-term debt 4,747,616 6,916,798 Total current liabilities 8,633,917 18,820,645 Non current liabilities Long-term debt 23,088,971 35,429,878 Total non current liabilities 23,088,971 35,429,878 Total liabilities 31,722,888 54,250,523 Commitments and contingencies -- -- Stockholders' equity Capital stock 47,753 1,902,540 Preferred stock 7,959 7,959 Additional paid-in capital 97,161,688 250,657,067 Accumulated deficit/retained earnings (471,557) 15,283,410 Total stockholders' equity 96,745,843 267,850,976 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 128,468,731 322,101,499

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars

Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/income for the period (2,157,030) 15,754,967 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,505,997 8,309,572 Amortization of deferred finance charges -- 39,589 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (194,597) (3,300,366) Other current assets 173,930 (336,049) Inventories (414,521) (6,876,162) Advances and prepayments 28,698 (304,589) Increase/(decrease) in Trade accounts payable 1,123,831 4,810,104 Balances with related parties (1,473,000) 1,164,908 Accrued liabilities (31,221) 1,068,377 Deferred income 9,219 1,697,180 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,571,306 22,027,531 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition and improvement of vessels (142,600) (99,772,170) Increase in bank time deposits -- (30,000,000) Advances to affiliate -- (571,233) Net cash used in investing activities (142,600) (130,343,403) Cash flows from financing activities Net transfers to former Parent Company (9,108,825) -- Proceeds from follow-on offering -- 167,572,514 Stock issuance costs -- (10,916,611) Deferred finance charges paid -- (127,500) Customer deposits paid (500,000) (368,000) Dividends paid on preferred shares -- (1,305,737) Loan repayments -- (2,402,000) Proceeds from long-term debt -- 17,000,000 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (9,608,825) 169,452,666 Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,180,119) 61,136,794 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 7,616,555 6,341,059 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,436,436 67,477,853 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 1,436,436 62,435,080 Restricted cash, current -- 1,942,773 Restricted cash, non current -- 3,100,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 1,436,436 67,477,853

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.