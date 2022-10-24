Submit Release
Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet November 17

Raleigh

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold an in-person special meeting on biomass on November 17. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.  

            Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board
            What: Special Meeting
            When: Thursday November 17 at 6 p.m.
            Where: Green Square Training Room
                        217 West Jones Street
                        Raleigh, NC 27603

To attend via WebEx, click the link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m94a709543a3294d65890618e7afc0e0f
Webinar number: 2439 743 9980
Webinar password:  DEQEJENov (33735367 from phones)
Join by phone +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Access code: 243 974 39980
 

The board will take public comment during the meeting.  To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 5 p.m. on November 16:  https://forms.office.com/g/UZgdsLGZBR

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. View a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials here.   

