Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet November 17

Raleigh

Oct 21, 2022

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold an in-person special meeting on biomass on November 17. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: Special Meeting

When: Thursday November 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Green Square Training Room

217 West Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

To attend via WebEx, click the link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m94a709543a3294d65890618e7afc0e0f

Webinar number: 2439 743 9980

Webinar password: DEQEJENov (33735367 from phones)

Join by phone +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Access code: 243 974 39980



The board will take public comment during the meeting. To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 5 p.m. on November 16: https://forms.office.com/g/UZgdsLGZBR

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. View a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials here.

###