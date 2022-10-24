Global Smartphone Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Trends, Opportunity, Brand Share, and Segment Forecasts 2022-2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smartphone market size was US$ 273.9 billion in 2021. The global smartphone market is expected to grow to US$ 520.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. Based on volume, the global smartphone market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Smartphones possess stronger hardware capabilities and software capabilities, allowing users to facilitate wider software, internet, and multimedia functionality. Apart from basic phone functions, such as voice calls and text messaging, smartphones have a touchscreen and exhibit myriad mobile apps.
The growing era of the Internet of Things (IoT) is attracting users to deploy smart technology. Users can efficiently receive and transmit data through the internet using software, etc. The newest versions of smartphones allow users to track fitness tracking and get to any location through GPS-based guidance. It also includes incredible options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Prominent industry giants like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei pulled the veil off the efficient smartphones integrated with AI chips capable of performing up to 5 trillion operations per second. Moreover, the global 5G rollout and the growing interest of people in 5G technology will bring potential prospects for market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
On the basis of the operating system, androids lead with the highest share
On the basis of the operating system, the android segment is leading with the highest market share due to the presence of a vast range of low-cost android phones, which is driving the demand for the technology. However, the iOS segment will register the highest growth rate as it offers better customer support through the dedicated support app & website, and better app selection. It also enables better data privacy & security, which is one of the important reasons driving the demand for iOS-based smartphones.
On the basis of RAM size, 4GB-8GB RAM size dominates the market
On the basis of RAM size, the 4GB-8GB RAM size segment is leading with the highest market share, owing to the fact that the performance of the smartphone aligns with the size of the RAM. Additionally, 4GB-8GB RAM is an ideal choice for people engaged in gaming, multitasking, vlogging, etc., on mobile phones. However, the above 8GB RAM segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the study period.
On the basis of generation, the 4G segment holds the lion's share
On the basis of generation, the 4G segment holds the lion's share of 82% in the global market as it has become an integral part of the industries and life of individuals. Moreover, the 5G infrastructure is still in its developing phase across various countries, which is making the 4G an ideal choice for users.
On the basis of screen size, the 5.0" segment leads with the highest market share
Below 4.0", 0"–5.0", and above 5.0" are the categories of the smartphone market on the basis of screen size, wherein the above 5.0" segment leads with the highest market share. Big mobile screens allow users to easily video-chat and face time. Mobile enhances user experience, allowing them to download an app and split screen functionality, play games with, and watch movies and other videos with better composition.
Offline segment, based on distribution channel, leads with the highest market share
On the basis of the distribution channel, the offline segment leads with the highest market share due to the factors like the wide availability of offers, after-support, and more personalized services. Additionally, the online segment is steadily growing and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to growing digital literacy and a rising user base on e-commerce platforms due to attractive offers and sales.
Based on Brand, Samsung holds the largest market share
On the basis of brand, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, VIVO, and others are the categories covered in the analysis. Samsung leads with the lion's share of 31% in 2021, while VIVO is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period due to the fact that Vivo offers lower-priced smartphones and is emphasizing technological advancements and new features.
On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific smartphones market holds the largest share
The Asia-Pacific smartphones market garners the highest market share and will exhibit the highest growth rate during the study period, owing to the factors like the high population of the countries and growing digitalization across all industrial verticals. Additionally, improvement in telecom infrastructure, combined with the growing disposable incomes of people in countries like India and China, will contribute to the growth of the smartphone market.
Competitive Landscape
Huawei Technologies Company is a telecommunications firm based in China. The firm is involved in the development of smart devices. The firm's offerings are segmented into 4 divisions, namely IT, telecom networks, cloud services, and smart devices. Founded in 1987, the firm is now maintaining a strong foothold in 170 countries.
Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. is engaged in the development of efficient smartphones, smartphone accessories, software, etc. This China-based firm also develops software for its phones, which are then distributed to the V-Appstore. The firm is maintaining its hold in over 60+ countries. The firm's intelligent manufacturing network possesses a tremendous production capacity of 200 million smartphones per year.
Apple Inc. is a multinational information technology company, headquartered in California, USA. The company is known for its vast range of highly advanced consumer electronics, personal computers, and software. Founded in 1976, it now stands in fourth place in terms of the production of consumer smartphones.
Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, also known as OPPO, is one of the leading global camera phone brands engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing mobile phones and other smart devices. Since its establishment in 2004, OPPO is quickly growing in the industry with continuous additions to its product portfolio.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Smartphones Market:
By Operating System:
Android
Windows
iOS
Palm OS
Other (Sailfish, Tizen and Blackberry OS)
By RAM Size:
Below 2GB
2GB-4GB
4GB-8GB
More than 8GB
By Generation:
3G
4G
5G
By Screen Size:
Below 4.0"
0"–5.0"
Above 5.0"
By Price Range:
< US$ 100
US$ 101 – US$ 200
US$ 201 – US$ 500
> US$ 501
By Distribution Channel:
Online
• Brand Website
• E-marketplaces
Offline
• Multi Brand Store
• Brand Store
By Brand:
Apple
Samsung
Xiaomi
Oppo
Huawei
VIVO
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South America
Argentina
Brazil
