New White Design Concept Finds and Renovates Barcelona Apartments for Foreign Buyers
Renowned interior designer Moyra Gahan oversees every aspect of search, purchase and remodeling apartments in BarcelonaBARCELONA, SPAIN, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moyra Gahan saw a need for foreign buyers and investors who wanted to purchase and remodel apartments in Barcelona. In order to meet that need, she has founded White Design Concept to help buyers through every step of the remodeling process.
Moyra is hugely passionate about property restoration and design, having renovated various apartments in London, a riad in Marrakech and now numerous flats in Barcelona. She understands the pitfalls and challenges involved in buying, renovating and furnishing an apartment in Barcelona, as she has experienced them first-hand. This passion, along with her first-hand knowledge, makes her the perfect candidate to help those looking to do the same. She is able to offer insight and advice that comes from personal experience, which is invaluable to those who may be facing similar challenges. Her passion for design and restoration is evident in her work, and she strives to create beautiful spaces that are functional and comfortable.
White Design Concept can help with every step of a property purchase, from sourcing the right property in the correct area to negotiating the best possible deal. Due to Moyra’s connections, she can access properties that have not been well advertised. She can also offer personal recommendations for the best lawyers, accountants notary, etc., and can complete project management of the renovation with a trusted contractor. She advises clients on the best design solutions, reconfiguration of the space and what materials can be repurposed.
"No matter how big or small the project, I am passionate about what I do. It's all about creating beautiful spaces that are functional and comfortable for my clients," Moyra said. "I love being able to help people transform their vision into reality."
