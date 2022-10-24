Rite Aid Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAD). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Rite Aid securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 19, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members (i.e., "lives") that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023, was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's PBM services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million impairment charge of goodwill related to the Company's Elixir subsidiary. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid's Chief Financial Officer, Matt Schroeder, explained that the large impairment charge was related to Elixir based on "an update to our estimate of lives for 2023 based on the latest selling season," and that Rite Aid "expected[ed] lives to go down."

