Navitas’ EVP Ranbir Singh, Silicon Carbide Pioneer, Inducted into Engineering Hall of Fame

Founder of GeneSiC Semiconductor receives prestigious honor from NCSU, home of US SiC Research

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, announced that Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP of the company’s GeneSiC business unit, has been inducted into the North Carolina State University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Alumni Hall of Fame.



The NCSU ECE Alumni Hall of Fame celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding graduates who have used their education to excel in a profession, career, or service. Dr. Singh’s induction for this prestigious accolade was based on his pioneering career in high-performance, high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors for high-power, high-voltage applications. This includes several innovation and R&D awards, plus the 2004 founding of GeneSiC Semiconductor, a company that went on to become an industry leader in SiC technology, acquired by Navitas in August 2022.

Professor Jay Baliga, Progress Energy Distinguished University Professor of the ECE Department at NCSU, who served as Dr. Singh’s doctoral thesis advisor, noted: “We welcome Ranbir to the NCSU ECE Alumni Hall of Fame. Since he graduated, we have followed his career and ground-breaking work with SiC technologies closely and are happy to have played a role in his success. A very small number of experts are chosen for the Hall of Fame, from more than 15,000 ECE alumni, making this a truly noteworthy distinction.”

During the induction ceremony on 21st October, Dr. Singh commented: “It is both an honor and a privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I look back fondly on my time at the University and within the ECE Department, which formed a solid foundation for my work in power electronics and the development of the advanced technologies on which the success of GeneSiC was built.”

Dr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Technology, Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and both a master’s and PhD in Electrical Engineering – Power Semiconductors, from NCSU. He also holds over 40 US patents and has presented and published over 200 journal and conference papers.

