BTCS Inc. to Host Twitter Space AMA Featuring Chairman and CEO Charles Allen

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today, Charles Allen, Chairman, and CEO, will host an Ask Me Anything (“AMA”), on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Charles Allen will provide a company update on recent corporate events and the Staking-as-a-Service Platform.



You can view and participate at https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1djGXlaYPpOGZ starting at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. We encourage you to submit questions during the 60-minute session. A replay will be available shortly after Charles Allen responds to as many questions as possible during the live session.

“I am thrilled to host our first-ever AMA on Twitter, allowing us to participate and engage directly with our investors, partners, and customers. I am ready to answer your questions,” said Charles Allen, CEO.

About BTCS

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

