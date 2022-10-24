SEI Asia videos and podcasts: Growing visibility and policy engagement

Three animation videos show why it is crucial to acknowledge environmental defenders as important actors in disaster risk reduction (DRR). Environmental defenders mobilize against the challenges of the existing sociocultural, economic, and political contexts that shape disasters. In doing so, they promote practices that contribute to DRR.
