Global Birch Water Market Is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer awareness regarding numerous health benefits of birch water, surge in the demand for organic products among the global population, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of organic products, and surge in applications of birch water in the personal care and cosmetics industry drive the growth of the global birch water market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global birch water market generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.4 Billion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Nature, Distribution Channel, Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in awareness among consumers regarding the numerous health benefits of birch water Surge in the demand for organic products among the global population Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of organic products Rise in disposable income Rise in applications of birch water in the personal care and cosmetics industry Opportunities Increase in prevalence of various diseases among the population

Rise in awareness regarding birch water-based medicines Restraints High cost of birch water

COVID-19 had a minimal impact on the growth of the birch water market in 2020.

However, the increased health consciousness and rise in consumer expenditure on healthy food and beverage products boosted the demand for birch water during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed a segmentation of the global birch water market based on nature, distribution channel, type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global birch water market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global birch water market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the direct distribution segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the non-carbonated segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global birch water market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the carbonated segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global birch water market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the nutraceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics segments.

Based on region, the market in Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global birch water market in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the North America and LAMEA regions.

Leading players of the global birch water market analyzed in the research include The Birch Factory, Alaska Wild Harvest LLC, Nordic Koivu Ltd., Vitalife Ltd., Eminence Organic SkinCare Inc., Procter & Gamble, Nature On Tap Ltd., Treo Brands LLC., Sublime Life, and BelSeva.

The report analyzes these key players of the global birch water market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

