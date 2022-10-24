NextChem Kicks Off the Engineering Phase of Rome Hydrogen Valley (IPCEI HY2USE) and Awards LanzaTech the Process Design Contract for the Circular Ethanol Unit

/EIN News/ -- The contract relates to the syngas fermentation section of NextChem Hydrogen Valley to produce circular ethanol as initial co-product together with Circular Hydrogen™

SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that NextChem, through its subsidiary MyRechemical, has kicked off the engineering phase of Hydrogen Valley in Rome, which is based on NextChem’s waste-to-chemical technology and has received the EU Commission grant within IPCEI HY2USE initiative, as already communicated.

NextChem has started, through MyRechemical, the engineering of waste conversion to Circular Gas™ that will be the feedstock for the ethanol and hydrogen production. In this framework, NextChem has awarded LanzaTech an engineering contract to deliver a process design package for a syngas fermentation unit to produce circular ethanol for sustainable mobility and chemicals based on its biocatalyst technology.

MyRechemical’s chemical conversion technology allows the recovery of waste that cannot be mechanically recycled as well as other types of non-recyclable dry waste. The engineering phase of the Hydrogen Valley is expected to be completed in 2023.

LanzaTech is a global leader in gas fermentation, making sustainable fuels and chemicals via biological conversion of waste carbon emissions, including industrial off-gases. LanzaTech’s expertise in fermentation scale up, reactor design, machine learning and synthetic biology has enabled the company to commercialize its recycling process and demonstrate production of 100 different chemicals.

Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem: “We are very proud to have started the engineering activities of the first NextChem Hydrogen Valley. This agreement with LanzaTech is the first deployment of the existing cooperation with such a recognized player and represents an important step forward in our energy transition journey.”

“Our thanks to the European Commission IPCEI program for enabling this project with NextChem in the Rome area,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “We expect that combining our technologies will create a closed loop system for a new low-carbon economy. By working together, we can keep fossil resources in the ground, while creating value. We can turn the carbon and hydrogen in these waste streams into the things we use in our daily lives.”

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 50 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of 200,000 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

As announced on March 8th, 2022, LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed LanzaTech Global, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA.”

About Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an international industrial group that is a leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution competences). Through its subsidiary NextChem, it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, through approximately 50 operative companies and about 9,300 people. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding LanzaTech based on the beliefs and assumptions of its management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

