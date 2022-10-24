Theriva Biologics Announces Presentation at the 14th International Oncolytic Virotherapy (IVOC) Conference Describing Phase 1 Investigator-sponsored Study Evaluating VCN-01 in Combination with Durvalumab in Patients with Recurrent/ Metastatic Squamous…

- Data to be featured in an oral presentation highlighting the encouraging biological activity of VCN-01 treatment in combination with durvalumab-

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), (“Theriva” or the “Company”), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced a presentation of previously released data from a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored study evaluating VCN-01 in combination with durvalumab for patients with recurrent/ metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M HNSCC). Data will be featured in an oral presentation at the 14th International Oncolytic Virotherapy (IVOC) Conference, being held from in Karuizawa, Japan from October 23-26.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Title: VCN-01 changes tumor stroma when administered systemically in combination with Durvalumab (MEDI4736) in subjects with recurrent/ metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M HNSCC): Biological data of a Phase I Study

Abstract: 0136

Presenter: Frank Tufaro, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Theriva Biologics

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. JST/Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Karuizawa Prince Hotel West



A copy of the presentation will be accessible under the ‘Events’ section of the Theriva Biologics website.

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company was formed through the merger of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), who have developed a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE, (and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics' website at www.therivabio.com.

