Bionano Genomics Announces Global User Event at Bionano Laboratories Before American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that the company will host a “Meet the User” event today, October 24, 2022, at its new CLIA-certified Bionano Laboratories facility in advance of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting 2022. The event is the first scientific user meeting in the company’s history to bring together researchers curious about optical genome mapping (OGM) and experienced users, enabling practical and hands-on experience with different aspects of the OGM workflow, including sample selection, DNA isolation, labeling, data collection and reporting. Over 50 Bionano customers and prospects from countries including Canada, France, Lebanon, Sweden, Germany, India and Mexico will gather for constitutional, hematologic and cell bioprocessing case presentations, demonstrations of Bionano’s Saphyr® system and NxClinical™ software, and user focus groups.



The day’s programming will include a tour of the state-of-the-art Bionano Laboratories, with a hands-on demonstration of the OGM workflow by experienced technologists. Expert Bionano scientists and renowned researchers, including Dr. Adam Smith from University Health Network and Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, fellow at Greenwood Genetic Center, will lead educational sessions focused on data analysis of rare undiagnosed diseases and hematologic malignancy cases. Researchers from hospitals and medical institutions including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Boston Children’s Hospital will share their experience and approaches for OGM implementation in their laboratories for various research applications studying genetic diseases. Bionano’s chief operating officer, Mark Oldakowski, will also present an overview of the company’s product roadmap.

“Our user meeting is a terrific opportunity to showcase Bionano Laboratories to our customers and interested prospects. The day’s programming will include practical insights and real-world use cases from our on-site OGM experts and visiting OGM users, as well as a discussion of research problems and networking opportunities. This event is an important milestone for Bionano and demonstrates the increased adoption of and interest in OGM across the world,” commented Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer of Bionano Genomics.

“Bionano is excited to host its first ‘Meet the User’ event, which will bring together scientific leaders who have pioneered use of OGM and researchers who want to learn more about how our OGM technology can improve their research work unraveling the genomic aberrations associated with a genetic disease. The response to this event has been tremendous, with over fifty attendees traveling from countries across the world. We look forward to in-depth case presentations, demonstrations of the Saphyr system at our new CLIA-certified lab, and the opportunity for researchers to learn from each other,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “can” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the utility of OGM to help researchers unravel genomic aberrations associated with genetic diseases. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure OGM to achieve utility in helping to unravel genomic aberrations associated with genetic diseases; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

