Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Co-Founders of Cardone Ventures, Announce Business Partnership With Gundlach's Service

Recent Partnership Between Cardone Ventures and West Coast HVAC Company, Gundlach's, is Targeted to Bring Monumental Growth and Scaling for Both Businesses

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures and 10X HVAC, Co-Founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, announces a partnership with Gundlach's service, based out on the West Coast. The partnership aims to continue to bring remarkable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to the Bakersfield community—and beyond! This brand new partnership aims to provide massive growth and scaling opportunities for the HVAC operators within their network, continuing the national rollout of their 10X HVAC management company.

Gundlach's, established in 1900, was one of the very first businesses in the Bakersfield area, having serviced thousands of homes within the last 100+ years. And now, with this brand new partnership on the horizon, the 10X HVAC and Cardone Ventures teams are committed to the expansion of this West Coast company. They already have a strong brand reputation in the area, with 9 profit centers and over 150+ commercial accounts! With the help of Grant, Brandon, and their team, it's about to 10X in growth.

"We're looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us. We have big plans for HVAC in the future and understanding how to grow, scale, and provide massive value for these types of businesses is our bread and butter," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures. "We're about to literally 10X the HVAC space with the help of Gundlach's."

For decades, HVAC was seen as a blue-collar career, but in recent years, the research and projections show that there is a MASSIVE wealth transfer happening, and it has incredible potential to make these HVAC businesses rich. With over $60 trillion in the mix, Grant, Brandon, and the 10X HVAC team are prepping now in order to help other HVAC businesses do the same thing. They're working tirelessly to continue the national rollout of the 10X HVAC management company.

"We're here to share our knowledge in business, so that these HVAC business owners can take what we know, and what they know about HVAC, so that they can increase their revenue, cash flow, and net worth," explains Brandon Dawson, Grant Cardone's business partner.

Both the 10X HVAC and Gundlach's teams are more than equipped to take on their 10X targets. With the expansion and acquisition of Gundlach's by the Cardone Ventures team, anything is possible.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com/

About Gundlach's: Gundlach's Plumbing and Sheet Metal is built on a rich history of integrity and innovation. We have been serving the air conditioning, plumbing, and heating needs of Bakersfield, CA for over 100 years. For more information, visit: https://www.gundlachsservice.com/

Media Contact:

Dwayne Baker, EVP of Strategic Transformation & Partnerships

dbaker@cardoneventures.com

503-536-0997

