Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,771 in the last 365 days.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 26.3% annualized

  • Net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share

  • Core net income(1) of $6.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share(1)

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.15%, up 31 basis points from the prior quarter

  • NIM of 4.17% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis(1)

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.35%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 15.42%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 17.24%

  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.37%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.51%

  • Efficiency ratio of 48.94%, an improvement from 54.19% for the prior quarter

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $6.8 million, or $0.77 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Our team’s ongoing diligent business development efforts fueled robust annualized third quarter loan growth of 26.3%, extending the momentum we’ve generated throughout the past year. Our net interest income increased 18.8% from the second quarter and was up 42.5% from a year earlier on a combination of robust loan growth and increasing yields on interest-earning assets, which drove our expanded NIM.”

“As always, we are focused on disciplined, prudent expansion that minimizes risk and maintains our stellar credit quality. Our bank is dedicated to superior customer service and sound underwriting, key pillars of strength that we believe position the franchise for continued growth and improved profitability. This gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.4 million, an increase of 18.8% from $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to rising interest rates, coupled with an increase in interest-bearing assets and partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing liabilities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $5.8 million, or 42.5%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.15%, up from 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a 65 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 46 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.77%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 4.6% from $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was substantially the result of a $101,000 increase in the net loss on securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 46.6% from $2.5 million. The third quarter 2021 included a bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit claim of $742,000 and a net gain on securities. The third quarter 2022 results included reductions in mortgage income and a net loss on securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, up from $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was substantially attributable to a $336,000 increase in fraud losses, of which a portion has since been recovered, and an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of additional incentive accruals based on operating results. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter improved to 48.94% from 54.19% in the second quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 11.5% from $9.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and incentive expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market. Also contributing to the increase were fraud losses, of which a portion has since been recovered. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy expense as a result of accelerated depreciation during the third quarter of 2021 on a formerly leased Birmingham branch location and a reduction in SBA expense from the third quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up $94.8 million from June 30, 2022 and up $379.5 million from September 30, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to increases in construction/development and commercial real estate loans in the Auburn, Alabama and Georgia markets.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021. The $122.1 million net increase in total deposits in the third quarter was due to an increase of $135.1 million in interest-bearing account balances that more than offset a slight decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.0 million, or 0.26% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, compared with $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, and $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The $400,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan and one commercial and industrial loan that were placed on nonaccrual and partially offset by one commercial and industrial loan that was sold. The $642,000 increase in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to three commercial real estate loans, one residential loan and one commercial and industrial loan that were placed on nonaccrual. These increases were partially offset by one residential loan being moved back to accruing status and multiple loans associated with one borrower being paid off.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision was due to robust loan growth as well as changes in our qualitative economic factors.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $47,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022, and net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans and 466.41% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 473.44% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022.

Capital

As of September 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $170.3 million, compared with $167.9 million at June 30, 2022. The increase of $2.4 million was primarily due to strong earnings growth that more than offset an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other SEC filings under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information:
Lynn Joyce
(205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Kevin Dobbs
(310) 622-8245
ssbankir@finprofiles.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
               
  September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		   June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		   December 31, 2021
(Audited)		   September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Assets              
Cash and due from banks $ 17,394     $ 22,167     $ 6,397     $ 19,000  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   165,637       95,156       203,537       114,800  
Federal funds sold   63,031       73,024       74,022       44,022  
Total cash and cash equivalents   246,062       190,347       283,956       177,822  
               
Securities available for sale, at fair value   150,718       151,749       132,172       113,317  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,657       19,662       19,672       19,678  
Other equity securities, at fair value   5,694       6,958       9,232       9,227  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   2,791       2,825       2,600       2,600  
Loans held for sale   1,643       2,709       2,400       2,097  
               
Loans, net of unearned income   1,524,990       1,430,205       1,250,300       1,145,447  
Less allowance for loan losses   18,423       16,807       14,844       14,097  
Loans, net   1,506,567       1,413,398       1,235,456       1,131,350  
               
Premises and equipment, net   28,585       28,467       27,044       25,916  
Accrued interest receivable   5,699       4,839       4,170       3,933  
Bank owned life insurance   29,677       29,509       22,201       22,081  
Annuities   15,564       15,540       12,888       12,968  
Foreclosed assets   2,930       2,930       2,930       10,146  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   1,302       1,368       1,500       1,566  
Other assets   18,974       15,332       9,509       9,499  
               
Total assets $ 2,052,725     $ 1,902,495     $ 1,782,592     $ 1,559,062  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing $ 499,613     $ 512,598     $ 541,546     $ 380,111  
Interest-bearing   1,267,479       1,132,348       1,014,905       956,211  
Total deposits   1,767,092       1,644,946       1,556,451       1,336,322  
               
Other borrowings   19,978             12,498       12,498  
FHLB advances   26,000       25,000       25,950       26,900  
Subordinated notes   47,042       47,013              
Accrued interest payable   359       88       132       125  
Other liabilities   21,929       17,501       10,363       8,996  
Total liabilities   1,882,400       1,734,548       1,605,394       1,384,841  
               
               
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
               
  September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		   June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		   December 31, 2021
(Audited)		   September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock   43,529       43,458       45,064       45,064  
Capital surplus   75,835       75,597       80,640       80,547  
Retained earnings   63,956       58,039       49,858       46,611  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (12,403 )     (8,439 )     2,113       2,600  
Unvested restricted stock   (592 )     (708 )     (477 )     (601 )
               
Total stockholders' equity   170,325       167,947       177,198       174,221  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,052,725     $ 1,902,495     $ 1,782,592     $ 1,559,062  
               
Shares issued and outstanding   8,705,920       8,691,620       9,012,857       9,012,857  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 20,052     $ 16,265     $ 13,923     $ 51,083     $ 40,429  
Taxable securities   1,010       788       402       2,417       1,134  
Nontaxable securities   323       309       266       931       729  
Other interest and dividends   1,135       390       143       1,713       315  
Total interest income   22,520       17,752       14,734       56,144       42,607  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   2,489       889       1,034       4,251       3,355  
Other borrowings   596       498       60       1,439       435  
Total interest expense   3,085       1,387       1,094       5,690       3,790  
                   
Net interest income   19,435       16,365       13,640       50,454       38,817  
Provision for loan losses   1,663       1,304       750       3,667       2,250  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   17,772       15,061       12,890       46,787       36,567  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   508       480       403       1,433       1,101  
Swap fees   11       21       101       48       938  
SBA/USDA fees   95       93       130       575       3,434  
Mortgage origination fees   218       213       393       717       1,196  
Net gain (loss) on securities   (143 )     (42 )     189       (546 )     (17 )
Other operating income   650       639       1,293       1,847       2,399  
Total noninterest income   1,339       1,404       2,509       4,074       9,051  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,152       5,982       5,517       17,859       16,104  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   764       719       908       2,188       2,697  
Data processing fees   599       570       524       1,733       1,565  
Regulatory assessments   235       262       248       760       689  
Other operating expenses   2,487       2,119       1,988       6,638       5,768  
Total noninterest expenses   10,237       9,652       9,185       29,178       26,823  
                   
Income before income taxes   8,874       6,813       6,214       21,683       18,795  
                   
Income tax expense   2,174       1,590       1,293       5,204       4,287  
                   
Net income $ 6,700     $ 5,223     $ 4,921     $ 16,479     $ 14,508  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.77     $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 1.87     $ 1.84  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75     $ 0.59     $ 0.58     $ 1.84     $ 1.82  


The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,480,735     $ 1,359,320     $ 1,122,741     $ 1,373,564     $ 1,093,684  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,524,990     $ 1,430,205     $ 1,145,447     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,145,447  
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 16,807     $ 15,492     $ 13,339     $ 14,844     $ 11,859  
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development                     66        
Residential         7             7       44  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   269                   269        
Consumer and other   1       1             8       2  
Total charge-offs   270       8             350       46  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   11       18       7       46       12  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   204             1       204       14  
Consumer and other   8       1             12       8  
Total recoveries   223       19       8       262       34  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 47     $ (11 )   $ (8 )   $ 88     $ 12  
                   
Provision for loan losses $ 1,663     $ 1,304     $ 750     $ 3,667     $ 2,250  
Balance at end of period $ 18,423     $ 16,807     $ 14,097     $ 18,423     $ 14,097  
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans   1.21 %     1.18 %     1.23 %     1.21 %     1.23 %
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %


The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,950     $ 3,550     $ 1,478     $ 3,308  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest               494        
Total nonperforming loans   3,950       3,550       1,972       3,308  
OREO   2,930       2,930       2,930       10,146  
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,880     $ 6,480     $ 4,902     $ 13,454  
               
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   1,011       676       940       1,041  
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing   1,307       1,323       1,072       1,085  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,318     $ 1,999     $ 2,012     $ 2,126  
               
Allowance for loan losses $ 18,423     $ 16,807     $ 14,844     $ 14,097  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,530,129     $ 1,435,089     $ 1,254,117     $ 1,149,340  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.20 %     1.17 %     1.18 %     1.23 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   466.41 %     473.44 %     752.74 %     426.15 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.26 %     0.25 %     0.16 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.45 %     0.45 %     0.39 %     1.16 %
               
Nonaccrual loans by category:              
Real estate mortgages:              
Construction & Development $ 70     $ 73     $ 346     $ 1,972  
Residential Mortgages   550       563       167       339  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   2,888       2,135       674       690  
Commercial & Industrial   434       768       285       300  
Consumer and other   8       11       6       7  
  $ 3,950     $ 3,550     $ 1,478     $ 3,308  

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.


The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,480,735     $ 20,052   5.37 %   $ 1,359,320     $ 16,265   4.80 %   $ 1,122,741     $ 13,923   4.92 %
Taxable securities   128,932       1,010   3.11 %     121,677       788   2.60 %     76,612       402   2.08 %
Nontaxable securities   56,738       323   2.26 %     56,850       309   2.18 %     48,162       266   2.20 %
Other interest-earnings assets   192,699       1,135   2.34 %     172,175       390   0.91 %     189,131       143   0.30 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,859,104     $ 22,520   4.81 %   $ 1,710,022     $ 17,752   4.16 %   $ 1,436,646     $ 14,734   4.07 %
Allowance for loan losses   (17,250 )             (15,815 )             (13,645 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   124,702               127,230               125,870          
Total Assets $ 1,966,556             $ 1,821,437             $ 1,548,871          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   114,517       26   0.09 %     114,743       27   0.09 %     98,203       24   0.10 %
Savings and money market accounts   811,349       1,644   0.80 %     735,845       625   0.34 %     565,861       665   0.47 %
Time deposits   281,931       819   1.15 %     208,774       237   0.46 %     290,460       345   0.47 %
FHLB advances   27,380       102   1.47 %     25,000       21   0.33 %     31,520       34   0.43 %
Other borrowings   47,659       494   4.12 %     47,066       477   4.07 %     6,652       26   1.57 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,282,836     $ 3,085   0.95 %   $ 1,131,428     $ 1,387   0.49 %   $ 992,696     $ 1,094   0.44 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 491,917             $ 502,728             $ 384,207          
Other liabilities   19,401               17,243               9,663          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 511,318             $ 519,971             $ 393,870          
Stockholders’ Equity   172,402               170,038               162,305          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,966,556             $ 1,821,437             $ 1,548,871          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 19,435           $ 16,365           $ 13,640    
Net interest spread(2)         3.86 %           3.67 %           3.63 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.15 %           3.84 %           3.77 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         4.17 %           3.86 %           3.79 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,373,564     $ 51,083   4.97 %   $ 1,093,684     $ 40,429   4.94 %
Taxable securities   119,224       2,417   2.71 %     74,244       1,134   2.04 %
Nontaxable securities   56,157       931   2.22 %     42,191       729   2.31 %
Other interest-earnings assets   202,837       1,713   1.13 %     148,349       315   0.28 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,751,782     $ 56,144   4.29 %   $ 1,358,468     $ 42,607   4.19 %
Allowance for loan losses   (16,044 )             (12,890 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   123,255               124,539          
Total Assets $ 1,858,993             $ 1,470,117          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   113,427       78   0.09 %     94,696       66   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   741,397       2,862   0.52 %     503,064       2,056   0.55 %
Time deposits   242,869       1,311   0.72 %     310,758       1,233   0.53 %
FHLB advances   26,115       144   0.74 %     32,215       120   0.50 %
Other borrowings   42,604       1,295   4.06 %     10,625       315   3.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,166,412     $ 5,690   0.65 %   $ 951,358     $ 3,790   0.53 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 502,951             $ 358,556          
Other liabilities   16,420               9,207          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 519,371             $ 367,763          
Stockholders’ Equity   173,210               150,996          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,858,993             $ 1,470,117          
                       
Net interest income     $ 50,454           $ 38,817    
Net interest spread(2)         3.64 %           3.66 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.85 %           3.82 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.87 %           3.84 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.


                   
Per Share Information Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
Net income $ 6,700     $ 5,223     $ 4,921     $ 16,479     $ 14,508  
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.77     $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 1.87     $ 1.84  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75     $ 0.59     $ 0.58     $ 1.84     $ 1.82  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding   8,693,745       8,740,295       8,354,860       8,797,720       7,861,780  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,871,116       8,894,577       8,467,460       8,952,600       7,980,159  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,705,920       8,691,620       9,012,857       8,705,920       9,012,857  
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 170,325     $ 167,947     $ 174,221     $ 170,325     $ 174,221  
Book value per share $ 19.56     $ 19.32     $ 19.33     $ 19.56     $ 19.33  
                   
                   
Performance Ratios Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
                   
Net interest margin   4.15 %     3.84 %     3.77 %     3.85 %     3.82 %
Net interest spread   3.86 %     3.67 %     3.63 %     3.64 %     3.66 %
Efficiency ratio   48.94 %     54.19 %     57.55 %     52.98 %     56.02 %
Return on average assets   1.35 %     1.15 %     1.26 %     1.19 %     1.32 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity   15.42 %     12.32 %     12.03 %     12.72 %     12.85 %


Core and PPP Loans September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Core loans $ 1,530,129     $ 1,435,089     $ 1,244,914     $ 1,129,075  
PPP loans               9,203       20,265  
Unearned income   (5,139 )     (4,884 )     (3,817 )     (3,893 )
Loans, net of unearned income   1,524,990       1,430,205       1,250,300       1,145,447  
Allowance for loan losses   (18,423 )     (16,807 )     (14,844 )     (14,097 )
Loans, net $ 1,506,567     $ 1,413,398     $ 1,235,456     $ 1,131,350  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
Net income $ 6,700     $ 5,223     $ 4,921     $ 16,479     $ 14,508  
Add: Net OREO gains                           (8 )
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan                           2,806  
Less: BOLI death benefits               742             742  
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (143 )     (42 )     189       (546 )     (17 )
Less: Tax effect   37       11       (52 )     142       (730 )
Core net income $ 6,806     $ 5,254     $ 4,042     $ 16,883     $ 11,699  
Average assets $ 1,966,556     $ 1,821,437     $ 1,548,871     $ 1,858,993     $ 1,470,117  
Core return on average assets   1.37 %     1.16 %     1.04 %     1.21 %     1.06 %
                   
Net income $ 6,700     $ 5,223     $ 4,921     $ 16,479     $ 14,508  
Add: Net OREO gains                           (8 )
Add: Provision   1,663       1,304       750       3,667       2,250  
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan                           2,806  
Less: BOLI death benefits               742             742  
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (143 )     (42 )     189       (546 )     (17 )
Add: Income taxes   2,174       1,590       1,293       5,204       4,287  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 10,680     $ 8,159     $ 6,033     $ 25,896     $ 17,506  
Average assets $ 1,966,556     $ 1,821,437     $ 1,548,871     $ 1,858,993     $ 1,470,117  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.15 %     1.80 %     1.55 %     1.86 %     1.59 %
                   
Net interest income $ 19,435     $ 16,365     $ 13,640     $ 50,454     $ 38,817  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   86       83       72       251       203  
Net interest income - FTE $ 19,521     $ 16,448     $ 13,712     $ 50,705     $ 39,020  
                   
Net interest margin   4.15 %     3.84 %     3.77 %     3.85 %     3.82 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE   4.17 %     3.86 %     3.79 %     3.87 %     3.84 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 170,325     $ 167,947     $ 174,221     $ 170,325     $ 174,221  
Less: Intangible assets   18,164       18,230       18,428       18,164       18,428  
Tangible common equity $ 152,161     $ 149,717     $ 155,793     $ 152,161     $ 155,793  
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
Core net income $ 6,806     $ 5,254     $ 4,042     $ 16,883     $ 11,699  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,871,116       8,894,577       8,467,460       8,952,600       7,980,159  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.77     $ 0.59     $ 0.48     $ 1.89     $ 1.47  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,705,920       8,691,620       9,012,857       8,705,920       9,012,857  
Tangible book value per share $ 17.48     $ 17.23     $ 17.29     $ 17.48     $ 17.29  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,052,725     $ 1,902,495     $ 1,559,062     $ 2,052,725     $ 1,559,062  
Less: Intangible assets   18,164       18,230       18,428       18,164       18,428  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,034,561     $ 1,884,265     $ 1,540,634     $ 2,034,561     $ 1,540,634  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.48 %     7.95 %     10.11 %     7.48 %     10.11 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 172,402       170,038     $ 162,305     $ 173,210     $ 150,996  
Less: Average intangible assets   18,203       18,270       18,470       18,270       18,535  
Average tangible common equity $ 154,199     $ 151,768     $ 143,835     $ 154,940     $ 132,461  
Net income to common shareholders $ 6,700     $ 5,223     $ 4,921     $ 16,479     $ 14,508  
Return on average tangible common equity   17.24 %     13.80 %     13.57 %     14.22 %     14.64 %
Average tangible common equity $ 154,199     $ 151,768     $ 143,835     $ 154,940     $ 132,461  
Core net income $ 6,806     $ 5,254     $ 4,042     $ 16,883     $ 11,699  
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.51 %     13.89 %     11.15 %     14.57 %     11.81 %
                   
Net interest income $ 19,435     $ 16,365       13,640       50,454       38,817  
Add: Noninterest income   1,339       1,404       2,509       4,074       9,051  
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan                           2,806  
Less: BOLI death benefits               742             742  
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (143 )     (42 )     189       (546 )     (17 )
Operating revenue $ 20,917     $ 17,811     $ 15,218     $ 55,074     $ 44,337  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 10,237     $ 9,652     $ 9,185     $ 29,178     $ 26,823  
Less: Net OREO gains                           (8 )
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,237     $ 9,652     $ 9,185     $ 29,178     $ 26,831  
Core efficiency ratio   48.94 %     54.19 %     60.36 %     52.98 %     60.52 %

(1)   Assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.