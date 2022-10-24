RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Venezuela Remittances Begin on RevoluSEND, Continued U.S. Media Coverage, Equity Investment Talks Progress

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluSEND started remittances to Venezuela today. The Company has concluded the technical integration of Venezuela into its remittance platforms and those of white-label partners. Remittance deliveries have begun successfully, with Venezuela being the 117th RevoluSEND remittance country.



Increased Venezuela Collection Points

Further to the news release dated September 5th, 2022, the Company has significantly increased its originally planned national collection points by successfully incorporating the previously announced 39 physical remittance collection points from ITALCAMBIO, further adding 25 of the country's largest banks. Families can now receive humanitarian remittances in USD and Bolivares across 64 collection points covering the length and breadth of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Remittance Market

The Venezuelan diaspora in the United States comprises nearly 460,000 who were either born in Venezuela or reported Venezuelan ancestry or race, according to tabulations from the United States Census Bureau. A significant population of the Venezuelan diaspora lives in Florida. Other significant Venezuelan diaspora populations worldwide are: Colombia (2,009,000), Peru (978,000), Ecuador (659,000), Chile (472,000), Brazil (361,000), Spain (297,000), and Panama (121,528) as per United Nations Population Division estimates.

Venezuela received family remittances of approximately $3.54bn USD in 2021. The main remitting country was the United States, with approx. USD $869,471,947, followed by Spain $449,064,000, Chile $446,040,000, Colombia $442,984,500, Peru $400,491,000, and lastly, Brazil $341,145,000.

RevoluGROUP USA Inc. Vice President Emilio Morales Expands Media Coverage

The Company is pleased to announce that RevoluGROUP USA Inc., Vice President, Emilio Morales, continues the RevoluSEND media blitz in the United States that began in March 2022. Over recent months numerous articles were published by the highly targeted news outlets of Radio Television Marti, CiberCUBA, and Diario de Cuba. The Company continues to increase its market share for sending remittances within the Cuban and South American expatriate communities across the United States.

Equity Investment Talks

Further to the news release dated October 17th, 2022, the Company would like to inform shareholders that the talks are progressing positively, with both parties working towards a final agreement regarding a potential equity investment in the Company.

