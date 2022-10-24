BrainHQ and Reboot Your Age Team Up for Mind-Body Longevity

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posit Science, maker of the brain exercise app BrainHQ, and Great Age Reboot, Inc., maker of the longevity program and app Reboot Your Age, announced today they are teaming up to pair their apps for people interested in living younger for longer.



BrainHQ is the leading clinically-proven brain exercise app, with hundreds of studies showing it drives benefits across diverse populations. Those benefits include significant gains in standard measures of cognition (attention, processing speed, memory, and decision making), in standard measures of quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, safety, health-related quality of life) and in real-world measures (balance, gait, driving, hearing, and work).

Reboot Your Age is a new lifestyle program and app built on the pioneering work from Dr. Michael Roizen, Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and creator of the best-selling RealAge books and concept, and the recently released book The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow, which is #1 on Amazon in Longevity books. The team behind the Reboot Your Age app analyzed more than 60,000 scientific studies to generate the guidance and algorithms that power the Reboot program.

The Reboot Your Age app guides users through their own personalized Reboot journey using intriguing content, compelling gamification, fun activities that promote healthy habit-building, and brain training from BrainHQ.

“Since Reboot Your Age focuses on outcomes, the partnership with BrainHQ is natural because its brain training outcomes are proven,” said Dr. Roizen. “BrainHQ’s compelling scientific evidence showing it supports the brain—chemically, structurally, and functionally—makes it a great fit for our holistic Reboot Your Age program.”

“We are delighted to be part of Dr. Roizen’s Reboot program,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science, which makes BrainHQ. “It’s very clear now that we can only address the challenges—and the opportunities—of longevity by keeping both our bodies and our brains healthy and vital as we age. Dr. Roizen is a pioneer in this new kind of thinking. This will help all of us have longer and better lifespans—and longer and better brainspans.”

The Reboot Your Age app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . Subscriptions cost $34.99 per month or $299.99 annually, and Reboot users can get started with a free 10-day trial. A Reboot subscription includes full access to BrainHQ, as one of Dr. Roizen’s personal and strongest suggested practices for healthy aging.



The BrainHQ app offers dozens of computerized exercises driven by smart algorithms to monitor your progress and suggest the right brain exercise regimen for each user. BrainHQ is now offered, without charge, as a benefit by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans and by hundreds of clinics, libraries, and communities. Consumers can also try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at http://www.brainhq.com , or can purchase a full access subscription for as little as $14 per month, or $96 annually. BrainHQ is available as a web app, iOS app, and Android app, allowing subscribers to move seamlessly among their devices.

