Investor’s Business Daily Announces the 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022

“ESG investing has attracted a growing number of investors interested in matching their investments with their personal values,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “That’s why ESG has quickly become a staple of corporate programs. But its rise has also generated provocative conversations about greenwashing and the integrity of ESG reporting. We hope this list provides greater clarity about companies we’ve found to be leaders in this space based on our unique methodology.”

All of IBD’s 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility. The list honors overall leaders, as well as the top three companies in eight categories: Industrials, Technology, Energy, Electronics, Chemicals, Medical, Utilities and Consumer Staples.

The top 10 overall leaders include:

Worthington Industries J.B. Hunt Verisk Analytics Texas Instruments Apple First Solar ConocoPhillips Stepan Merck Host Hotels & Resorts



Top ESG company leaders for each category include:

Industrials

Worthington Industries

Packaging Corp. of America

Avery Dennison



Technology

Apple

CommScope

IBM



Energy

First Solar

Phillips 66

Cheniere Energy



Electronics

Texas Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Analog Devices



Chemicals

Stepan

Air Products & Chemicals

Cabot



Medical

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eli Lilly



Utilities

Sempra

Exelon

Dominion Energy



Consumer Staples

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Mondelez International





“In 2020 and 2021, the ESG focus was mainly on social challenges as a result of the pandemic and movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo,” said Ricardo Aceves, who heads ESG and Impact Investing Research at Dow Jones. “But recent data suggests a shift toward environmental concerns, such as greenhouse gas emissions and air quality. And more recently, there's increased focus on environmental issues related to energy management and the physical impacts of climate change on people, workforces and businesses.”

To view the complete list of IBD’s 100 Best ESG Companies and learn more about how this list is compiled, go to investors.com/esg-investing .

