FactSet and Agência Estado Partner to Deliver Integrated Financial News and Data Solutions to the Brazilian Financial Market

The partnership integrates Agência Estado’s Portuguese-language newswire into FactSet’s flagship workstation to create the Broadcast+ FactSet Workstation, a co-branded solution combining local Brazilian news and content from Agência Estado with FactSet’s award-winning data, analytics, and technology services.

The Brazilian investment community is large, dynamic, and continually responding to global financial trends, thereby requiring the best-of-breed data, analytics, and global news to accompany local intelligence.

As the company responds to investor demand for differentiated financial data and analytical tools, FactSet sees immense opportunity to provide the Brazilian investment community with the best solutions for navigating the global financial markets.

The Broadcast+ FactSet Workstation leverages Agência Estado’s 50+ years of local presence and industry knowledge as Brazil’s leading news provider with FactSet’s in-depth insights and multi-asset class data and analytics to enable the Brazilian investment community to monitor global and local markets, identify business opportunities, and make informed investment decisions.

Helen Shan, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer at FactSet, said: “Our partnership with Agência Estado represents an important milestone in FactSet’s expansion into the Brazilian market, and advances our strategy to partner with other leading companies to provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global business community.”

Miresh Kirtikumar, Managing Director, Agência Estado: “We are very excited to team up with FactSet to provide the Brazilian financial community with a solution that integrates FactSet's leading platform with Agência Estado's premium local content.”

