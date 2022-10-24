BioVie to Present Data on Characterizing Hospitalization Burden of Ascites at AASLD Liver Meeting 2022

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that an abstract characterizing the hospitalization burden of patients with cirrhosis and ascites and receiving treatment via paracentesis has been selected for presentation at The Liver Meeting 2022, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The Liver Meeting 2022 will be held Washington, DC, from November 4-6, 2022.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster: (Abstract # 3441)

Title: U.S. Hospitalization Burden of Patients with Cirrhosis and Ascites Receiving Paracentesis (Rika O. Mortimer, et al)

Date & Time: November 6, 2022 (1:00-2:00pm)

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and Nek (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028) and is targeting primary completion in mid-2023. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson’s disease (NCT05083260) is fully enrolled and expects to have topline data readout in December 2022. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2b study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in mid-2023. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

