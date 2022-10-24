Sales of Vehicle Mounted Led Spotlight Is Accounted For Around 2/3rd of The Global Market By 2032 | Report Fact.MR

Innovations is the light industry to Fuel the Demand for Vehicle Mounted Spotlights in the Market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle mounted spotlights market is set to observe a sizeable growth of 5.1% during the forecast period. In the past years, the vehicle mounted spotlights market grew at a modest pace of 2% owing to the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, advancement in technology and the adoption of LED-based vehicle-mounted spotlights has augmented the growth of vehicle mounted spotlights.



In the coming decade, the widespread adoption of the wireless control type vehicle mounted spotlight will complement the market in the future. Also, the all-weatherproof rugged spotlight for challenging surroundings is predicted to hold significant market share in the coming years. Therefore, coming up with new-fangled products with all-weather support corroborates the demand for the vehicle-mounted spotlight.

Download Sample Copy of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5403



With the continuous increase in research and development in various sectors, there has been a remunerative increase in demand for vehicle mounted spotlights worldwide. This too is a crucial factor regarding the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Upon analyzing through the market lens, it is observed that North America is the transcendent region for the market owing to its constantly increasing demand for advanced wireless control type vehicle mounted spotlights in the region due to ever increasing construction applications.

Asian countries are also subjected to witness sizeable growth in the vehicle mounted spotlights market due to a considerable increase in population, large-scale import and export businesses as well as manufacturing prowess of the region and a continuous expansion of the portfolio of offerings followed by the key players of the global vehicle mounted spotlights market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vehicle mounted spotlights market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.1% and be valued at US$ 1,082.9 million by 2032.

and be valued at US$ million by 2032. The market witnessed a 2% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under light source type, LED vehicle mounted spotlights dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 423.2 million in 2022.

million in 2022. North America will dominate the market with a 22.7% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Construction end use case likely to represent 55.9% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Third party online sales channels are expected to have a market value of US$ 280.1 Mn in 2022.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5403



Market Development

LED-based vehicle-mounted spotlights have a longer life, which allows customers to invest less in vehicle-mounted spotlights. Hence, the demand for vehicle-mounted spotlights is increasing among customers that deal with agriculture, construction, etc. Increasing outdoor recreational activities are benefiting the vehicle mounted spotlight market in regions such as North America and Europe.

The growing adoption of ATVs is a revenue enabler for the vehicle-mounted spotlights market as they provide great visibility to the rider. The expansion of vehicle mounted spotlight market into such new fields will enable to increase its market valuation.

Major companies like Larsen Electronics and Golight Inc. are focusing on new and advanced product launches to cope with the market demand. Portfolio expansion includes revamping and restructuring distribution channels such that it will positively impact the market. This is also remunerative in preserving healthy client relations and expanding the clientele over different regions.

Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Industry: Key Players

Golight Inc.

Unity Manufacturing Co.

Larson Electronics

KH Industries Inc.

Spartaco LLC

KC HiLiTES Inc.

Whelen Engineering Company Inc.



Get Free Access of Vehicle Mounted Spotlights Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5403



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vehicle mounted spotlights market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of light source (led, hid, halogen and incandescent), wattage (below 25w, 25-50w, 50-100w, 100-150w, above 150w), lumens (below 2500 lumens, 2500-5000 lumens, 5000-10000 lumens, above 10000 lumens), control type (wired, wireless, hybrid), module shape (round, square), end use (construction, agriculture, utility and industrial), sales channel (direct-to-customer, third party online channel, specialty stores, modern trade channel) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Vehicle Mounted Spotlight Market Industry Research

By Light Source : LED HID Halogen Incandescent

By Wattage : Below 25 W 25-50 W 50-100 W 100-150 W Above 150 W

By Lumens : Below 2500 Lumens 2500-5000 Lumens 5000-10000 Lumens Above 10000 Lumens

By Control Type : Wired Wireless Hybrid

By Module Shape : Round Square

By End Use : Construction Agriculture Utility Industrial

By Sales Channel : Direct-to-Customer Third Party Online Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Channel

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Browse the Latest Reports of Automotive Industry By Fact.MR

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market was valued at USD 91 Billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach USD 900 Billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Electric Vehicle Sound Generator Market: Global automotive vehicle market is currently undergoing disruptive changes with the introduction and rapid commercialization of electric vehicles.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Superior features such as enhanced production capacity, reduced labor costs, and standardization of product quality are generating demand for automated guided vehicles.

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market: The United States electric vehicle battery market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, up from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022, expanding at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment years (2022-2032). The market for electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. is predicted to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.8 billion by 2032.

About Fact.MR



Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.