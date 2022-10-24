Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report

Alignment’s North Carolina HMO plan earned highest rating for excellent performance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from Alignment Health, has been named a 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by U.S. News & World Report for its top-rated HMO in North Carolina. Alignment is one of only four MA insurance companies in the state to earn the U.S. News “Best” rankings badge.



Every year, U.S. News analyzes and identifies the best MA offerings in each state based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Compare tool. A Best Insurance Company is defined by U.S. News & World Report as a company whose plans were rated at least three out of five stars by CMS and whose plans have an average rating of 4.5 or more stars within the state.

Alignment’s North Carolina HMO plan earned a coveted 5-star rating out of a possible 5 stars by CMS for 2023, its first year eligible for rating. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating, which represents excellent performance.

“Alignment Health Plan is honored to be named a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “Our members understand the value we bring in terms of personalized, coordinated care and differentiated benefits. We know seniors have a choice when it comes to their health care needs, and we appreciate the opportunity to be their champions in their journey to age well.”

Alignment Health has worked with various Medicare Advantage carriers in North Carolina since 2014 and introduced its own Alignment Health Plan coverage to the state in 2021, the year on which the 2023 rating is based. Today, Alignment Health Plan is available to more than 628,000 residents in 16 counties – Avery, Buncombe, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Johnston, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Orange, Transylvania, Wake and Wilkes – or nearly 30% of the state’s Medicare-eligible adults.1

“Being named a Best Medicare Advantage company in North Carolina, along with achieving a 5-star rating, is a testament to our team’s hands-on approach to caring for seniors in our communities,” said Dr. Adam Wolk, regional chief medical officer at Alignment Health. “We continue to work directly with our members and patients to truly understand their care needs and provide the health care experience and outcomes they deserve.”

North Carolinians can turn to Alignment for popular benefits to meet their unique and evolving health care needs, such as non-emergency transportation to medical appointments, monthly grocery benefits and a new “Flex Allowance” benefit that enables members to purchase additional items and services such as dentures, veneers and contact lenses and chiropractic treatments. Alignment members also have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service at no additional cost. New supplemental benefits also include a one-month supply of insulin for $35 or less, discounted pet medication and, in select plans, annual reimbursement for caregiving support.

In addition to North Carolina, Medicare-eligible adults in select counties in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Texas can select from Alignment’s diverse lineup of plans during the annual enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023. To learn more about Alignment’s 2023 product offerings, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across four states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care. Every member also benefits from Alignment’s customized care model, powered by its 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it scales its award-winning plans nationwide, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

