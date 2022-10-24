Trader Vladimir Gersamia Banks on Middle East Region due to Russia War
it’s clear that the vector of the Russian economy will move away from the West and towards the MENA region and India.”DUBAI, UAE, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trader Vladimir Gersamia expects trade volumes in the Middle East region to increase due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine .
Speaking at MMBI media day in Dubai Mr. Gersamia stated “ it’s clear that the vector of the Russian economy will move away from the West and towards the MENA region and India.
We believe this shift will be more meaningful than that towards China , who has its own internal issue that do not bode well for stability.
India and the Middle East will be both a financial and a logistics hub for flow of FMCG goods to Russia and its neighbouring countries.
Vladimer Gersamia founded FMCG trader MMBI Food Trading in 2020. Although initially the focus was quite narrow on the Eastern European region, today MMBI is an established multinational trader with offices in Dubai, Istanbul, Yerevan, Almaty, and Tashkent.
It is involved in trading of Wholesale fruits and vegetables; Wholesale meat and meat products; Wholesale dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats; Wholesale beverages (including alcoholic and non-alcoholic); Whole saletobacco products; of sugar, chocolate and sugary confectionery; Wholesale coffee, tea, cocoa and spices; Wholesale fish and fish products; Non-specialized wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products; Wholesale textiles; Wholesale of ceramics and glass products, cleaning products; Wholesale perfumes and cosmetics; Wholesale stationery; Wholesale of other non-food products for consumer purposes, not included in other groups.
