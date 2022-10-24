Biofrontera Inc. Names Fred Leffler as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces the appointment of Fred Leffler as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Leffler is an experienced financial executive with 15 years of leadership, financial management, consultancy and operations experience across a range of private and public organizations, including growth-stage, private equity and Fortune 100 companies.



Most recently, Mr. Leffler was a Senior Manager at McKinsey & Company in Boston, having served in a similar capacity in their Washington, D.C. office earlier in his career. Previously, he was a Senior Director at FTI Consulting in their Corporate Finance and Restructuring group, a Vice President at the boutique global investment firm RockCreek, and held various financial positions at General Electric and Sun Edison.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred as Chief Financial Officer during this important period of rapid growth at Biofrontera. We look forward to drawing upon his expertise to bolster our financial position in anticipation of growing capital requirements. Also, Fred’s operational leadership skills will help us better utilize data-driven approaches to improve our revenue streams and measure the impact of various strategies and initiatives,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Biofrontera team. With new products and expanded indications on the horizon to complement Ameluz growth, I look forward to evaluating and maximizing all of our potential options. I also look forward to broadening Biofrontera’s financial community relationships as we build upon our leadership position in the dermatology market,” stated Mr. Leffler.

Mr. Leffler received a BSBA in finance and economics from The Ohio State University Fisher School of Business, and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

