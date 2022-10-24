LNG Thị Vải project reaches 97 per cent completion

VIETNAM, October 24 - HÀ NỘI — The one-million-tonne LNG Thị Vải storage project invested by PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has reached 97.08 per cent progress, with a total safe time of more than 2.73 million hours and no occupational accidents during project implementation.

This information was provided by a PV GAS leader at a recent meeting with President of the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) Hoàng Quốc Vượng.

PV GAS General Director Hoàng Văn Quang said that the project components, LNG tank items and regasification have currently completed construction, installation, pre-trial, and reached the mechanical completion milestone and are ready to receive test gas.

PV GAS also actively promotes the arrangement of LNG supply, the process of contract negotiation to sell re-processed LNG.

It is expected that the Thị Vải LNG storage project will be put into operation in the first six months of next year.

The LNG Thị Vải terminal project is invested by PV GAS with a capacity of one million tonnes of LNG per year through the warehouse in phase 1.

Phase 2 has a capacity of three million tonnes of LNG per year and is expected to be completed next year.

The project located in Cái Mép Industrial Park, Tân Phước Ward, Phú Mỹ Town, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, is a large and key project of the Vietnamese oil and gas industry by the joint venture of Samsung C&T Corp, and PTSC.

The Thị Vải LNG terminal is capable of receiving LNG carriers with a tonnage of up to 85,000 tonnes, with the main items of phase 1 including LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 180,000m3 and the latest versions of technological equipment.

Total investment in phase 1 is about US$285 million. After completion this year, it will supplement the supply of about 1.4 billion m3 of gas for consumers including Nhơn Trạch 3 & 4 power plants, industrial customers and partially compensate for the shortage of gas in the country after this year. — VNS