Lâm Đồng Province targets reaching 250 OCOP products in 2025

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Central Highlands Province of Lâm Đồng is targeting to have over 250 products meet the standards of One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programmes with three-star and above ratings by 2025.

One Commune One Product (OCOP) is a national programme that seeks to facilitate the development of regional agricultural specialties and rural tourism.

The aim of Lâm Đồng Province is to improve at least half of its OCOP products, and that suppliers of OCOP products create value chains following the circular economy.

The province is also prioritising developing OCOP product brands, rural tourism and for employees at OCOP businesses to have qualifications.

OCOP products with three stars or above will be supported to be sold on e-commerce platforms such as postmart.vn, voso.vn, and the province's e-commerce websites.

Every year, the provincial OCOP Council will evaluate and classify the OCOP products in the middle and at the end of the year.

OCOP products with three to four stars are products that are qualified to be sold domestically but cannot be exported, while five-star products meet the standards to be exported.

The province has about 200 OCOP-certified products from 116 suppliers, nine of them five-star, 109 four-star, and 82 three-star. — VNS