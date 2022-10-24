Crowne Plaza Vĩnh Yên City to open in November 

VIETNAM, October 24 -

HCM CITY — IHG Hotels & Resorts, in co-operation with Bảo Quân Investment & Construction Joint Stock Company, will open its first Crowne Plaza hotel in Vĩnh Yên City of the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc this November.

Located in Vĩnh Yên City, the capital of Vĩnh Phúc Province, Crowne Plaza Vĩnh Yên City Centre is the first premium international hotel in the region and is close to 19 industrial parks and four highly rated golf courses.

The hotel is adjacent to several banks, local government agencies and Vĩnh Phúc Sports Hall, and is surrounded by supermarkets, shopping streets, restaurants and coffee shops. It is 25km away from Nội Bài International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Tam Đảo National Park and the Tây Thiên scenic relics.

The hotel offers 170 spacious and contemporarily designed rooms and suites with amenities accommodating both short-stay and long-stay guests, five pillar-less meeting rooms of up to 1,279 square meters, two restaurants and two bars serving international and Korean cuisines, an executive lounge on the 22nd floor overlooking the iconic Tam Đảo Mountain, and a spa and fitness centre.

“We are delighted to introduce Crowne Plaza, one of the world’s largest upscale hotel brands, to Vĩnh Phúc province and look forward to welcoming modern travellers to experience our restorative guestrooms as well as our flexible and energising public spaces,” said Benjamin Schwarz, general manager.

“Crowne Plaza Vĩnh Yên City Centre will be the first to introduce the new Crowne Plaza design concept in Southeast Asia, and will provide guests with a seamless experience to rest, unwind and stay productive,” he said.

The hotel’s opening offer starts from US$132 for stays from November 1, 2022 onwards. The package includes a one-night accommodation, a delicious buffet breakfast spread for two people, a VNĐ250,000 ($10) food and beverage credit and 20 per cent off a rejuvenating spa treatment. — VNS