Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,458 in the last 365 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $15.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.47%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 16.27%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 17.70%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $15.9 million; or $0.55 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.49%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 16.51%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.96%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.14%
  • Cost of total deposits remained low at 0.06%

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered another strong financial performance in the third quarter with earnings increasing from the prior quarter, while we continued to maintain exceptional asset quality and strong capital ratios. We generated our strongest loan growth of the year which enabled us to drive further improvement in our mix of earning assets. Combined with stable deposit costs, this resulted in significant expansion in our net interest margin. While continuing to generate strong financial results, we signed a merger agreement with Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) that we believe will create additional long-term value for shareholders. The transaction remains on track to close during the first quarter of 2023, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers and colleagues, and capitalizing on our expanded footprint in Illinois that we believe will enhance our ability to continue generating profitable growth in the years to come.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and adjusted net income of $14.5 million, or $0.53 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $37.4 million, an increase of 8.8% from $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, with the yield on loans increasing 27 basis points to 4.91%, and stable deposit costs, with cost of total deposits only increasing 1 basis point to 0.06%. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022 and $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 21.7% from $30.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances of interest-earning assets following the NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (“NXT”) acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, a more favorable asset mix, and higher yields on interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.65%, compared to 3.34% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022 and 6 basis points during the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 2 basis points during the third quarter of 2022 and 3 basis points during the second quarter of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.18%. This increase was primarily attributable to a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets and higher yields on interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income contributed 31 basis points to net interest margin and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to net interest margin during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.2 million, a decrease of 3.7% from $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.3 million decrease in wealth management fees, due to a decline in assets under management resulting from the 2022 market performance, and a $0.1 million decrease in card income due to lower debit and credit card transaction volume.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 1.9% from $8.4 million. A $0.9 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans resulting from a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity was mostly offset by a $0.6 million improvement to gains (losses) on other assets, as the 2021 results included impairment losses of $0.6 million related to branches closed during 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $24.0 million, a slight increase from $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Decreases in data processing and marketing expenses were mostly offset by an increase in other noninterest expense, primarily resulting from legal and professional fees related to the pending acquisition of Town and Country.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 8.3% from $22.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a higher base level of noninterest expense following the NXT acquisition, primarily related to personnel costs and branch operations expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $2.45 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.15 billion at September 30, 2021. The $128.1 million increase in total loans from June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to broad growth in all of our geographic markets and a moderation in payoffs and prepayments.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.64 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $3.70 billion at June 30, 2022 and $3.42 billion at September 30, 2021. The $58.5 million decrease from June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in retail accounts and a seasonal decrease in public fund accounts following annual real estate tax collections.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared with $3.4 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $5.5 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision was primarily due to the increase in loans during the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a $1.1 million increase in required reserves, and a decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, resulting in a $0.7 million decrease in required reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022, and net recoveries of $21 thousand, or less than 1 basis point of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of total loans and 781.66% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.01% of total loans and 721.11% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022.

Capital

At September 30, 2022, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

    Well Capitalized
    Regulatory
  September 30, 2022 Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.34 % 10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.26 % 8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.08 % 6.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.44 % 5.00 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.52 % N/A  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.85 % N/A  


(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 78,571 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.22 under its stock repurchase program. The stock repurchase program has been paused until completion of the vote of Town and Country’s shareholders on the merger. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until January 1, 2023. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Pending Acquisition of Town and Country

On August 23, 2022, HBT and Town and Country, the holding company for Town and Country Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire Town and Country and Town and Country Bank. The acquisition will further enhance HBT’s footprint in Central Illinois as well as expand HBT’s footprint into metro-east St. Louis. Acquisition-related expenses were $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2022.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 58 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.2 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) the possibility that stockholders of Town and Country may not approve the merger agreement; (xiv) the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; (xv) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (xvi) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; (xvii) the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Town and Country into those of HBT; (xviii) the effects of the merger on HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; (xix) regulatory approvals of the transaction; and (xx) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, HBT and Town and Country filed materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that includes a proxy statement of Town and Country and a prospectus of HBT. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and Town and Country intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Town and Country. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or Town and Country may file with the SEC and send to Town and Country’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. TOWN AND COUNTRY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT OR TOWN AND COUNTRY WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, TOWN AND COUNTRY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT and Town and Country with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, Town and Country and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Town and Country’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 5, 2022. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of Town and Country and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CONTACT:
Tony Rossi
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8221


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $ 29,855     $ 27,843     $ 25,604     $ 84,504     $ 76,016  
Federally tax exempt     842       679       572       2,183       1,722  
Securities:                              
Taxable     6,635       5,663       4,632       16,947       12,323  
Federally tax exempt     1,207       1,138       1,103       3,385       3,383  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     458       420       190       1,037       385  
Other interest and dividend income     17       14       14       50       39  
Total interest and dividend income     39,014       35,757       32,115       108,106       93,868  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     587       506       564       1,662       1,821  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     9       8       8       26       23  
Borrowings     85       1       1       87       2  
Subordinated notes     470       469       470       1,409       1,409  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     473       400       357       1,231       1,069  
Total interest expense     1,624       1,384       1,400       4,415       4,324  
Net interest income     37,390       34,373       30,715       103,691       89,544  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     386       145       (1,667 )     (53 )     (7,234 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     37,004       34,228       32,382       103,744       96,778  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income     2,569       2,714       2,509       7,687       7,216  
Wealth management fees     2,059       2,322       2,036       6,670       6,013  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,927       1,792       1,677       5,371       4,364  
Mortgage servicing     697       661       699       2,016       2,095  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     351       366       40       2,446       1,425  
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     354       326       1,257       1,267       4,919  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     (107 )     (153 )     28       (447 )     74  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     (225 )     (7 )     (14 )     (192 )     126  
Gains (losses) on other assets     (31 )     (43 )     (672 )     119       (719 )
Income on bank owned life insurance     41       41             122        
Other noninterest income     599       532       832       1,769       2,461  
Total noninterest income     8,234       8,551       8,392       26,828       27,974  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries     12,752       12,936       11,835       38,489       36,486  
Employee benefits     1,771       1,984       1,455       6,199       4,549  
Occupancy of bank premises     1,979       1,741       1,610       5,780       5,011  
Furniture and equipment     668       623       657       1,843       1,883  
Data processing     1,631       1,990       1,767       5,274       5,176  
Marketing and customer relations     880       1,205       883       2,936       2,291  
Amortization of intangible assets     243       245       252       733       799  
FDIC insurance     302       298       279       888       763  
Loan collection and servicing     336       278       400       771       1,098  
Foreclosed assets     97       31       242       260       704  
Other noninterest expense     3,339       2,511       2,787       8,824       8,105  
Total noninterest expense     23,998       23,842       22,167       71,997       66,865  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     21,240       18,937       18,607       58,575       57,887  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     5,613       4,852       4,892       15,259       15,210  
NET INCOME   $ 15,627     $ 14,085     $ 13,715     $ 43,316     $ 42,677  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.50     $ 1.50     $ 1.56  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.50     $ 1.49     $ 1.56  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     28,787,662       28,891,202       27,340,926       28,887,757       27,377,809  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

                   
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 22,169     $ 25,478     $ 36,508  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     56,046       134,553       435,421  
Cash and cash equivalents     78,215       160,031       471,929  
                   
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     853,740       924,706       896,218  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     546,694       548,236       318,730  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     2,996       3,103       3,366  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value     1,977       1,952       1,867  
Restricted stock, at cost     4,050       2,813       2,739  
Loans held for sale     2,297       5,312       8,582  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,579,928       2,451,826       2,147,812  
Allowance for loan losses     (25,060 )     (24,734 )     (24,861 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     2,554,868       2,427,092       2,122,951  
                   
Bank owned life insurance     7,515       7,474        
Bank premises and equipment, net     50,854       51,433       49,337  
Bank premises held for sale     281       319       1,462  
Foreclosed assets     2,637       2,891       7,315  
Goodwill     29,322       29,322       23,620  
Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,210       1,453       1,999  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     10,440       10,089       7,359  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,165       1,165       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     16,881       14,263       13,376  
Other assets     48,182       32,324       16,211  
Total assets   $ 4,213,324     $ 4,223,978     $ 3,948,226  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,017,710     $ 1,028,790     $ 1,003,723  
Interest-bearing     2,625,733       2,673,196       2,415,833  
Total deposits     3,643,443       3,701,986       3,419,556  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     48,130       51,091       47,957  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     60,000              
Subordinated notes     39,376       39,356       39,297  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,763       37,747       37,698  
Other liabilities     25,539       19,989       24,897  
Total liabilities     3,854,251       3,850,169       3,569,405  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock     293       293       275  
Surplus     222,436       222,087       191,413  
Retained earnings     223,495       212,506       184,919  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (77,462 )     (52,820 )     4,537  
Treasury stock at cost     (9,689 )     (8,257 )     (2,323 )
Total stockholders’ equity     359,073       373,809       378,821  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,213,324     $ 4,223,978     $ 3,948,226  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626       28,831,197       27,334,428  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                   
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 240,671   $ 249,839   $ 261,763
Agricultural and farmland     245,234     230,370     229,718
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     226,524     228,997     203,096
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     718,089     656,093     579,860
Multi-family     260,630     269,452     215,245
Construction and land development     364,290     332,041     232,291
One-to-four family residential     328,667     325,047     294,612
Municipal, consumer, and other     195,823     159,987     131,227
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,579,928   $ 2,451,826   $ 2,147,812
                   
PPP LOANS (included above)                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 65   $ 2,823   $ 55,374
Agricultural and farmland         9     3,462
Municipal, consumer, and other             985
Total PPP Loans   $ 65   $ 2,832   $ 59,821


                   
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,017,710   $ 1,028,790   $ 1,003,723
Interest-bearing demand     1,131,284     1,162,292     1,013,678
Money market     584,202     581,058     519,343
Savings     641,139     654,953     611,050
Time     269,108     274,893     271,762
Total deposits   $ 3,643,443   $ 3,701,986   $ 3,419,556


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
    Average             Average             Average            
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*  
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $ 2,481,920     $ 30,697   4.91 % $ 2,467,851     $ 28,522   4.64 % $ 2,135,476     $ 26,176   4.86 %
Securities     1,470,092       7,842   2.12     1,422,096       6,801   1.92     1,180,513       5,735   1.93  
Deposits with banks     105,030       458   1.73     240,692       420   0.70     513,158       190   0.15  
Other     2,936       17   2.25     2,809       14   2.07     2,739       14   2.00  
Total interest-earning assets     4,059,978     $ 39,014   3.81 %   4,133,448     $ 35,757   3.47 %   3,831,886     $ 32,115   3.33 %
Allowance for loan losses     (24,717 )               (24,579 )               (26,470 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     173,461                 177,433                 159,635              
Total assets   $ 4,208,722               $ 4,286,302               $ 3,965,051              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,137,072     $ 144   0.05 % $ 1,159,077     $ 144   0.05 % $ 1,020,216     $ 129   0.05 %
Money market     577,388       203   0.14     582,016       110   0.08     510,183       96   0.07  
Savings     649,752       53   0.03     661,661       52   0.03     608,436       48   0.03  
Time     271,870       187   0.27     284,880       200   0.28     275,224       291   0.42  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,636,082       587   0.09     2,687,634       506   0.08     2,414,059       564   0.09  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     50,427       9   0.07     51,057       8   0.07     49,923       8   0.06  
Borrowings     11,967       85   2.80     440       1   1.34     326       1   0.46  
Subordinated notes     39,365       470   4.73     39,346       469   4.79     39,285       470   4.74  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,755       473   4.97     37,738       400   4.26     37,688       357   3.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,775,596     $ 1,624   0.23 %   2,816,215     $ 1,384   0.20 %   2,541,281     $ 1,400   0.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,031,407                 1,072,883                 1,016,384              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     20,736                 18,673                 26,523              
Total liabilities     3,827,739                 3,907,771                 3,584,188              
Stockholders' Equity     380,983                 378,531                 380,863              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,208,722               $ 4,286,302               $ 3,965,051              
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 37,390   3.65 %       $ 34,373   3.34 %       $ 30,715   3.18 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           674   0.07           598   0.05           508   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 38,064   3.72 %       $ 34,971   3.39 %       $ 31,223   3.23 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.58 %             3.27 %             3.11 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,284,382               $ 1,317,233               $ 1,290,605              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.46                 1.47                 1.51              
Cost of total deposits               0.06 %             0.05 %             0.07 %


* Annualized measure.
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                   
    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
    Average           Average          
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans   $ 2,485,501     $ 86,687   4.66 % $ 2,217,463     $ 77,738   4.69 %
Securities     1,405,245       20,332   1.93     1,102,808       15,706   1.90  
Deposits with banks     237,646       1,037   0.58     432,971       385   0.12  
Other     2,829       50   2.36     2,655       39   1.95  
Total interest-earning assets     4,131,221     $ 108,106   3.50 %   3,755,897     $ 93,868   3.34 %
Allowance for loan losses     (24,467 )               (29,069 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     172,243                 157,287              
Total assets   $ 4,278,997               $ 3,884,115              
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,146,635     $ 430   0.05 % $ 1,012,557     $ 373   0.05 %
Money market     585,815       434   0.10     498,441       279   0.07  
Savings     653,659       155   0.03     584,226       135   0.03  
Time     289,000       643   0.30     286,685       1,034   0.48  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,675,109       1,662   0.08     2,381,909       1,821   0.10  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     51,503       26   0.07     47,827       23   0.06  
Borrowings     4,344       87   2.67     421       2   0.43  
Subordinated notes     39,345       1,409   4.79     39,265       1,409   4.80  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,738       1,231   4.36     37,671       1,069   3.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,808,039     $ 4,415   0.21 %   2,507,093     $ 4,324   0.23 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,060,566                 976,884              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     21,883                 30,205              
Total liabilities     3,890,488                 3,514,182              
Stockholders' Equity     388,509                 369,933              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,278,997                 3,884,115              
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 103,691   3.36 %       $ 89,544   3.19 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           1,801   0.05           1,514   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 105,492   3.41 %       $ 91,058   3.24 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.29 %             3.11 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,323,182               $ 1,248,804              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.47                 1.50              
Cost of total deposits               0.06 %             0.07 %


* Annualized measure.
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                         
    September 30,      June 30,      September 30,   
    2022     2022     2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                        
Nonaccrual   $ 3,206     $ 3,248     $ 5,489  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)           182       39  
Total nonperforming loans     3,206       3,430       5,528  
Foreclosed assets     2,637       2,891       7,315  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,843     $ 6,321     $ 12,843  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   $ 25,060     $ 24,734     $ 24,861  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,579,928       2,451,826       2,147,812  
                         
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                        
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.97 %     1.01 %     1.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     781.66       761.51       452.92  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     781.66       721.11       449.73  
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.12       0.13       0.26  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.12       0.14       0.26  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.14       0.15       0.33  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses, and foreclosed assets     0.23       0.26       0.60  


(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $22 thousand, $23 thousand, and $27 thousand as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)  
Beginning balance   $ 24,734     $ 24,508     $ 26,507     $ 23,936     $ 31,838    
Provision     386       145       (1,667 )     (53 )     (7,234 )  
Charge-offs     (222 )     (159 )     (278 )     (515 )     (875 )  
Recoveries     162       240       299       1,692       1,132    
Ending balance   $ 25,060     $ 24,734     $ 24,861     $ 25,060     $ 24,861    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 60     $ (81 )   $ (21 )   $ (1,177 )   $ (257 )  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,481,920       2,467,851       2,135,476       2,485,501       2,217,463    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *     0.01   %   (0.01 ) %     %   (0.06 ) %   (0.02 ) %


* Annualized measure.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                 
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                                
Net income   $ 15,627   $ 14,085   $ 13,715   $ 43,316   $ 42,677  
Earnings per share - Basic     0.54     0.49     0.50     1.50     1.56  
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.54     0.49     0.50     1.49     1.56  
                                 
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 15,856   $ 13,836   $ 14,479   $ 41,919   $ 42,680  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (1)     0.55     0.48     0.53     1.45     1.56  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)     0.55     0.48     0.53     1.45     1.56  
                                 
Book value per share   $ 12.49   $ 12.97   $ 13.86              
Tangible book value per share (1)     11.43     11.90     12.92              
                                 
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626     28,831,197     27,334,428              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     28,787,662     28,891,202     27,340,926     28,887,757     27,377,809  
                                 
SUMMARY RATIOS                                
Net interest margin *     3.65 %   3.34 %   3.18 %   3.36 %   3.19 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     3.72     3.39     3.23     3.41     3.24  
                                 
Efficiency ratio     52.07 %   54.97 %   56.04 %   54.60 %   56.22 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2)     51.31     54.22     55.32     53.86     55.50  
                                 
Loan to deposit ratio     70.81 %   66.23 %   62.81 %            
                                 
Return on average assets *     1.47 %   1.32 %   1.37 %   1.35 %   1.47 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     16.27     14.92     14.29     14.91     15.42  
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     17.70     16.25     15.32     16.20     16.59  
                                 
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.49 %   1.29 %   1.45 %   1.31 %   1.47 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     16.51     14.66     15.08     14.43     15.43  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     17.96     15.96     16.18     15.67     16.59  


* Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net income   $ 15,627     $ 14,085     $ 13,715     $ 43,316     $ 42,677    
Adjustments:                                
Acquisition expenses     (462 )           (380 )     (462 )     (537 )  
Branch closure expenses                 (644 )           (748 )  
Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises     (38 )     (18 )           141          
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     351       366       40       2,446       1,425    
Total adjustments     (149 )     348       (984 )     2,125       140    
Tax effect of adjustments     (80 )     (99 )     220       (728 )     (143 )  
Less adjustments, after tax effect     (229 )     249       (764 )     1,397       (3 )  
Adjusted net income   $ 15,856     $ 13,836     $ 14,479     $ 41,919     $ 42,680    
                                 
Average assets   $ 4,208,722     $ 4,286,302     $ 3,965,051     $ 4,278,997     $ 3,884,115    
                                 
Return on average assets *     1.47   %   1.32   %   1.37   %   1.35   %   1.47   %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.49       1.29       1.45       1.31       1.47    


* Annualized measure.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $ 15,627     $ 14,085     $ 13,715     $ 43,316     $ 42,677  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (17 )     (17 )     (25 )     (51 )     (81 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 15,610     $ 14,068     $ 13,690     $ 43,265     $ 42,596  
                               
Adjusted net income   $ 15,856     $ 13,836     $ 14,479     $ 41,919     $ 42,680  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (17 )     (17 )     (27 )     (49 )     (81 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 15,839     $ 13,819     $ 14,452     $ 41,870     $ 42,599  
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding     28,787,662       28,891,202       27,340,926       28,887,757       27,377,809  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     72,643       53,674       13,921       56,761       11,412  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     28,860,305       28,944,876       27,354,847       28,944,518       27,389,221  
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.50     $ 1.50     $ 1.56  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.50     $ 1.49     $ 1.56  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.55     $ 0.48     $ 0.53     $ 1.45     $ 1.56  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.55     $ 0.48     $ 0.53     $ 1.45     $ 1.56  


(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest income   $ 37,390   $ 34,373   $ 30,715   $ 103,691   $ 89,544  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     674     598     508     1,801     1,514  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 38,064   $ 34,971   $ 31,223   $ 105,492   $ 91,058  
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest margin *     3.65 %   3.34 %   3.18 %   3.36 %   3.19 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.07     0.05     0.05     0.05     0.05  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     3.72 %   3.39 %   3.23 %   3.41 %   3.24 %
                                 
Average interest-earning assets   $ 4,059,978   $ 4,133,448   $ 3,831,886   $ 4,131,221   $ 3,755,897  


* Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                
Total noninterest expense   $ 23,998   $ 23,842   $ 22,167   $ 71,997   $ 66,865  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     243     245     252     733     799  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 23,755   $ 23,597   $ 21,915   $ 71,264   $ 66,066  
                                 
Net interest income   $ 37,390   $ 34,373   $ 30,715   $ 103,691   $ 89,544  
Total noninterest income     8,234     8,551     8,392     26,828     27,974  
Operating revenue     45,624     42,924     39,107     130,519     117,518  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     674     598     508     1,801     1,514  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 46,298   $ 43,522   $ 39,615   $ 132,320   $ 119,032  
                                 
Efficiency ratio     52.07 %   54.97 %   56.04 %   54.60 %   56.22 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     51.31     54.22     55.32     53.86     55.50  


(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

                     
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible common equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 359,073   $ 373,809   $ 378,821  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,210     1,453     1,999  
Tangible common equity   $ 328,541   $ 343,034   $ 353,202  
                     
Tangible assets                    
Total assets   $ 4,213,324   $ 4,223,978   $ 3,948,226  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,210     1,453     1,999  
Tangible assets   $ 4,182,792   $ 4,193,203   $ 3,922,607  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     8.52 %   8.85 %   9.59 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.85     8.18     9.00  
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626     28,831,197     27,334,428  
                     
Book value per share   $ 12.49   $ 12.97   $ 13.86  
Tangible book value per share     11.43     11.90     12.92  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average tangible common equity                                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 380,983   $ 378,531   $ 380,863   $ 388,509   $ 369,933  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     23,620     29,322     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,356     1,597     2,152     1,597     2,414  
Average tangible common equity   $ 350,305   $ 347,612   $ 355,091   $ 357,590   $ 343,899  
                                 
Net income   $ 15,627   $ 14,085   $ 13,715   $ 43,316   $ 42,677  
Adjusted net income     15,856     13,836     14,479     41,919     42,680  
                                 
Return on average stockholders' equity *     16.27 %   14.92 %   14.29 %   14.91 %   15.42 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     17.70     16.25     15.32     16.20     16.59  
                                 
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     16.51 %   14.66 %   15.08 %   14.43 %   15.43 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     17.96     15.96     16.18     15.67     16.59  


* Annualized measure.


Primary Logo

You just read:

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.