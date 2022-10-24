Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,439 in the last 365 days.

Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at ASCEND 2022 Alongside Lockheed Martin's Joe Rickers and the Space Development Agency's Dr. Frank Turner

The conference brings together the leaders accelerating space commerce, exploration, and new discovery

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the ASCEND 2022 Conference in Las Vegas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005238/en/

Bell will present on Monday, October 24 at 5:00 p.m. PT as part of the Semper Citius - Deliver Satellites "Always Faster" panel. Bell will present alongside Lockheed Martin's Vice President for the Protected Communications Mission Area Joe Rickers and Space Development Agency Technical Director Frank Turner.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005238/en/

You just read:

Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at ASCEND 2022 Alongside Lockheed Martin's Joe Rickers and the Space Development Agency's Dr. Frank Turner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.