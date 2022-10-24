Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at ASCEND 2022 Alongside Lockheed Martin's Joe Rickers and the Space Development Agency's Dr. Frank Turner

The conference brings together the leaders accelerating space commerce, exploration, and new discovery

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the ASCEND 2022 Conference in Las Vegas.

Bell will present on Monday, October 24 at 5:00 p.m. PT as part of the Semper Citius - Deliver Satellites "Always Faster" panel. Bell will present alongside Lockheed Martin's Vice President for the Protected Communications Mission Area Joe Rickers and Space Development Agency Technical Director Frank Turner.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

