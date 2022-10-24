Submit Release
ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday November 2, 2022, at 8:00 am EST

ACI Worldwide ACIW, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST to discuss these results.

Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free (888) 660-6377. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

