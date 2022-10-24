SIB Holdings Invests in GETIDA

O2 Investment Partners ("O2") (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that SIB Holdings ("SIB") (www.aboutsib.com) has made a strategic investment in GETIDA (www.getida.com). SIB has completed six add-on investments since March 2020.

Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, "GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA's future growth and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team."

Led by Eytan Wiener, Yoni Mazor, and Max Borin, GETIDA leverages data and analytics to achieve maximum recovery solutions for Amazon sellers. With advanced and proprietary technology for discovering discrepancies, along with robust dedicated case management teams, GETIDA marries the worlds of software and service solutions to ensure that Amazon sellers are optimized for maximum profitability and continued success.

"We carefully searched for the right investment partners to help GETIDA grow and diversify," said Eytan Wiener, CEO of GETIDA. "I am thrilled that we have found SIB and O2 as strategic and financial partners. GETIDA now has significant capital and resources to further build out our technology and enter new global markets, while also being able to offer our platform users additional savings in areas beyond Amazon."

Pat Corden, Partner at O2, commented, "The technology, innovative solutions, and unique culture of GETIDA perfectly align with the spend management thesis for the SIB platform. Our strategy of helping organizations manage costs and increase profitability is highly relevant in this economic environment. We are excited to partner with the GETIDA team and look forward to continued growth. We would also like to express gratitude to our financial partners Tree Line Capital Partners, Stellus Capital Management, Capital Southwest, and LBC Small Cap for their continued support in this investment and our thesis."

About SIB Holdings

SIB is a leader in fixed cost reduction services providing invoice analysis, vendor management, and contract compliance for customers across a variety of expense categories including telecom, utilities, treasury, shipping, and waste. The company earns contingent fees based on the savings found for clients. SIB is headquartered in Charleston, SC. Additional information is available www.aboutsib.com.

About GETIDA

GETIDA is a technology company that offers Amazon sellers innovative auditing and reconciliation solutions. Established in 2015, GETIDA is a software and service partner on the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network and recently ranked 215 on the Inc. 5000 list. GETIDA provides its recovery solutions by offering full visibility over the recovery process through its user dashboard. Additional information is available at www.getida.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005146/en/