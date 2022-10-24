Global Breast Imaging Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer Worldwide Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Market, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An upsurge in the prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to fuel growth of the breast imaging market. Breast cancer can occur both in men and women. It is majorly reported in females as compared to men. According to the National Cancer Institute coordinates the U.S. National Cancer Program and is part of the National Institutes of Health stated that around 100 times more new cases of breast cancer were reported in women than in men annually.

Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society in the US in 2021, there were estimated 2.8 thousand cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed and 2,650 cases were diagnosed in men and an additional 49,290 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) diagnosed in women.

Moreover, supportive awareness initiatives by Non-governmental organizations will help in spreading awareness about the risk factors, preventive measures, and early diagnosis of breast cancer. For instance, On April 02, 2022, a special breast cancer awareness campaign "Jeeto" was launched by various organization in Punjab, India. As part of the initiative, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global breast imaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global breast imaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global breast imaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global breast imaging market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Breast imaging Market, By Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

Analog Mammography

Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography (PET/CT)

Molecular Breast Imaging/ Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI)

Positron Emission Mammography

Others

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Breast Ultrasound

Optical Imaging

Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Breast Thermography

Global Breast imaging Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Breast imaging Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Hologic, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Sonocine, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Breast Imaging Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Breast Imaging Market, By Technology , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Breast Imaging Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Breast Imaging Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

Companies Mentioned

Hologic, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Sonocine, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv4bj

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900