Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report 2022: Featuring Pfizer, Merck & Co, & GlaxoSmithKline

Pneumococcal disease is a common and often mild infection that includes conditions such as middle ear infection, a blood infection, pneumonia, and bacterial meningitis. However, the disease can sometimes result in severe and fatal health problems. Pneumococcal vaccines offer protection against streptococcus pneumonia, which is a causative agent. The vaccine is available in two types as conjugate vaccine and polysaccharide vaccine. Pneumococcal vaccines are administered through intramuscular route. Conjugate vaccines are administered to infants, while polysaccharide vaccines are effective in healthy adults.

Market Dynamics

Pharmaceutical companies are reluctant to invest in production of new vaccines, owing to low returns. Therefore, vendors are focused on joining Advance Market Commitment (AMC), an innovative financing program. Under AMC, international agencies pay a premium above the incremental production cost for initial doses sold to emerging economies in exchange of continuous supply of vaccines from vendors at sustainable prices for long term.

For instance, in April 2018, Merck & Co., Inc., which is also known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, started two Phase 3 studies of PCV-15 (V114), an investigational polyvalent conjugate vaccine for the prevention of pneumococcal disease. The company initiated follow-up programmes with the vaccine, looking at different adult age groups, neonatal immunization, and childhood immunization. This vaccine, when launched, would compete with Pfizer's established pneumococcal vaccine known as Prevnar-13.

Moreover, in September 2018, Pfizer received Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, PF-06482077 and got a competitive advantage with Merck & Co to bring a new-generation pneumococcal vaccine to the U.S. market. This proposed vaccine candidate is indicated for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in adults aged 18 years and older. The U.S.FDA also granted fast-track status for PF-06482077 in 2017.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Global Pneumococcal vaccines market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles key players in the global pneumococcal vaccines market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

Key players covered as a part of this study include, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launches, governmental initiatives, technological up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global pneumococcal vaccine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine type:

Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Europe

By Country

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

Australia

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Others By Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

By Company Profiles

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

