GoNetspeed Expands Fiber-to-the-home Service to Lockport NY in 2023

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNetspeed is excited to announce that it is expanding its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) services into Lockport in 2023. GoNetspeed is investing over $6.5 Million into the Lockport region and will provide service to 10,000 total homes. Offering a high speed, residential fiber internet solution at an affordable cost, GoNetspeed offers a free Wi-Fi 6 router (which delivers speeds that are 40% higher than Wi-Fi 5), no installation charges, no contracts, and plans starting at 250/250 speeds for $49.95 a month. Lockport is a portion of the company's expansion throughout Western NY, cumulating in 38,0000 homes that will be serviceable across the Buffalo region.

This 100% fiber optic network will offer internet service with symmetrical speeds, meaning that both download and upload are equally fast. GoNetspeed offers no data caps, no throttling, and the fastest residential Internet speeds available, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Unlike cable Internet or DSL, fiber optics provide unlimited scalability by creating a network that is future proof and can scale for growth.

Paul Griswold, SVP of Global Marketing and General Manager of NY Operations, says, "As the need for speed increases and technology continues to advance, we are excited to bring faster, more reliable fiber connectivity to homes across Western NY. Offering the newest technology for residents in these areas is a boost for everyone – the future is all about faster Wi-Fi and we're here for it."

About GoNetspeed

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber Internet provider serving residential and business customers in Connecticut, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia,. GoNetspeed is owned by Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") which is supporting the company's expansion plan to build nearly 2,000 miles of fiber and bring fiber to approximately 200,000 locations in its footprint.

In 2021, six legacy companies OTELCO, OTTC, Upstate Fiber Networks, Lantek, GoNetspeed, and Icon combined forces to bring decades of fiber optic technology & experience together, to create something new for your residences and businesses.

GoNetspeed, a name with strong recognition where communities have already benefited from its investments in fiber technology and exceptional customer service, fulfills Oak Hill's vision to bring together over 100 years of telecom expertise and a passion for customer service to accelerate fiber network deployment throughout their combined footprint.

For more information on the company, or to inquire about service at your home, business, or community, please visit https://ny.gonetspeed.com/.

