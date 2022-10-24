Global White Box Server Market Report 2022: Cost-Effectiveness & High Degree of Customizability Driving Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white-box server market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.79% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A white box server refers to a data center server that is built by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) by using Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. It is primarily used by data center professionals who require extensive customizability in the product. Depending upon the components, a white box server can efficiently perform various memory and network connectivity functions. They can also run virtualization software as well as premium operating systems such as Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and provide High Availability (HA) and failover protection.

The cost-effectiveness and high degree of customizability of white-box servers are the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of digitalization and increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics is also contributing significantly to the product demand. There is a growing demand for low-costs servers, enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, owing to which, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions.

Additionally, data analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads through cross-platform support are also augmenting the growth of the market. The ODMs are also emphasizing on developing an economical and energy-efficient product that offers improved storage to meet the requirements of the users. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other growth factors include the rising adoption of open platforms and an overall increase in the demand for micro-servers across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global white-box server market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on form factor, business type, processor type, operating system and component.

Breakup by Form Factor:

Rack & Tower Servers

Blade Servers

Density-Optimized Servers

Breakup by Business Type:

Breakup by Processor Type:

X86 Server

Non-X86 Server

Breakup by Operating System:

Linux Operating System

Others

Breakup by Component:

Motherboard

Processor

Memory

Hard Drive

Server Case/Chassis

Network Adapter

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global white-box server market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global white-box server industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global white-box server market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global white-box server industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global White-Box Server Market

6 Market Breakup by Form Factor

7 Market Breakup by Business Type

8 Market Breakup by Processor Type

9 Market Breakup by Operating System

10 Market Breakup by Component

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Celestica Inc.

Compal Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.

Hyve Solutions Corporations

Inventec Corporation

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Pegatron Corporation

Penguin Computing

Quanta Computer Incorporated

Equus Computer Systems

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wistron Corporation

ZT Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcm7h3

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900