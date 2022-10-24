Dance, Dress Up, and Use Creative Props with Lisée and the Fairies of Blossom Grove in the Nutcracker Ballet
Instant bestseller book Lisée At The Ballet: The Nutcracker offers an outlet for creativity encouraging young ballerinas to dance more frequently at home.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first book in the Fairies of Blossom Grove Series is debut author Isabelle Parenti's avenue for those that don't have the opportunity to come to her dance classes, to express their creativity in a new way at home. Through a group of friends who are very special young fairies, the book series presents suggested props that can be either found or made at home for children to dance and act out their stories with.
Lisée At The Ballet: The Nutcracker is the first book in The Fairies of Blossom Grove Series in which Parenti introduces the fairies: Lisée is a ballerina, Flicker is an adventurer, Berry is an animal lover, Glimmer is a collector, Evie loves to bake, and Daisy is a painter! With a touch of fairy dust, each fairy is special with unique personalities, favorite hobbies, and things they love to do living in the enchanting Blossom Grove. In each book in the series, they take on different roles.
The Nutcracker is considered one of the most loved ballets around, and along with Lisée and her fairy friends, young ballerinas can find an outlet for their imagination and creativity to dance with them and will get to dress up as the different characters and use different props to dance out the various scenes of the ballet. As the enchanting Tchaikovsky music begins to play, they are no longer in Blossom Grove; they are in The Nutcracker!
Designed for children between the ages of three and six, Lisée At The Ballet: The Nutcracker introduces the story of Clara beginning with a magnificent party in a ballroom where she meets the Nutcracker Prince, and then onward to a battle between the little mice and soldiers. Next, she travels on a beautiful sleigh ride through a snowy pine forest, and finally meets the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Kingdom of the Sweets.
Bring each of these remarkable characters to life, presenting them to young children and building long-lasting memories with them. Dress them up in leotards, tutus, capes, or anything from the closet. Find props or treasures from cabinets or toy boxes at home. Or, have fun making creative dance crafts with them.
Isabelle Parenti's website has also a resourceful page with story ballet music, prop suggestions and crafting, new ballet steps, and adorable free coloring pages of the book's illustrations.
About Isabelle Parenti:
Isabelle Parenti has spent her life working with children and teaching ballet to young children. She is the director of Ballet Petite, a ballet school founded in 1992 by Nancy Parenti, and is the premiere dance education program exclusively for young children. The curriculum incorporates dance choreography, children’s literature, music compositions, and beautiful costumes and props.
Isabelle Parenti hopes that, just like her wonderful ballet classes, her children’s books will offer an outlet for imagination and creativity where ballerinas can be encouraged to dance more frequently at home. She also wants to offer an avenue for those that don’t have the opportunity to come to her classes to express their creativity in a new way at home. Each book has suggested props that can be either found or made at home for children to dance and act out her stories with.
Lisée At The Ballet: The Nutcracker is the first book in a series in which Isabelle Parenti introduces all the Fairies of Blossom Grove. Be on the lookout for which book will be coming next!
