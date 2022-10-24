Registration Now Open for The Return of the Border Security Conference

The 15th annual Border Security conference will be in February 2023 with a key focus on the security and integrity of a nation’s border.

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s Border Security event will return this year for its 15th annual conference. This event will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK on the 6th and 7th of February 2023. This global event is important to attend now more than ever. As the pandemic has challenged many aspects of certain industries, ensuring the security and integrity of a nation’s border whilst managing increased volumes of travellers is one of our main concerns.

The conference will discuss how to address the key issues that have surfaced due to the pandemic that border force officials, airport security managers and industry specialists have had to face. These difficulties include migration issues, cross-border criminality and smart-borders that we understand need to be addressed urgently by the international community around us.

Attend this conference to learn from our sponsors and speakers who will be presenting the latest innovation to relieve the pressures upon border agency staff. You will be able to engage and network directly with speakers from all over the globe including the US, Norway, Germany and Spain as well as attend Multinational perspectives covered by the UN, Interpol, FRONTEX, eu-LISA, IOM and more.

For further information, please contact, Oana Lefter at oana.lefter@saemediagroup.com or +44 (0) 20 7827 6164

Border Security

February 6-7, 2023

London, UK

www.bordersec-conference.com/PR1ein

