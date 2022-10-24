Dark Tourism Market is Estimated to Attain a Revenue of US$ 36.5 Bn at an Impressive CAGR between the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Dark Tourism Market is fast becoming popular among the adventure seeking tourist population. Growing popularity of dark destinations, new tour launches, growing interest of travellers in places having dark history etc. are the key trends in the market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, as per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), Dark Tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 2.0% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 3 6 .5 Bn by 2032.



Dark tourism is very distinct kind of tourism as it involves visiting to places that have a dark history. Mostly this history is related to deaths and grief which makes dark tourism very unique concept. This type of tourism sounds a bit weird but there are a lot of people who are interested in such events and want to explore more about them. These dark destinations include places such as ground zero, Hiroshima, Jalianwala baug, Auschwitz, Chernobyl among others. All these places are famous for the dark memories associated with them. These type of destination will continue to grow as natural disasters, man-made disasters, and wars to some extent are inevitable.

These dark destinations are often places with no or few habitants as most of them are still infested due to the events that occurred. Hence, there is not a lot of information that is available to common travelers. The tour companies take advantage of this situation and offer package deals and deals for tours in groups as many of the people are afraid of visiting these sites on their own. This gives an opportunity for the tour companies to increase their business and also helps travelers with this unique taste of tourism to explore and know more about these dark destinations.

“Travellers searching for novel types of tourism and increasing interest about dark destination will aid the sectors growth “Says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on destination type, Battlefields, nuclear and genocide destinations are predicted to account for a dominant share of Travelers in the market through 2032.

By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of nearly ~ 60%.

In terms of age group, demand in the youngsters in the age group 15-25 years and 26-35 years will continue gaining traction through 2032.

Based on packages, Dark tourism travelers will continue to opt tour group deals over the normal travel deals.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dark Tourism Market:

Same as other tourism sectors, the Dark tourism market was also paused due to the restrictions because of the pandemic. Tourist visits to the dark destinations declined by a great margin and various players such as Chernobyl tours were forced to stop their tours which hampered the economy of these dark tourism focused companies. The Russia Ukraine war which started post pandemic provided an addition in the dark destinations attracting people with this unique taste of dark history to regions like the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv and other places which were heavily damaged due to the war. Currently, the dark tourism is getting back to normal while gaining attention of more people and I expected to grow at a great pace further.

Who is winning?

Leading players in the Dark Tourism Market are focusing on smart promotional strategies, advertisements, and new packaged group tours to improve sales in the market.

Major players present in the Dark Tourism market are Aero travels, Lupine Travel Company, Chernobyl Tours, Dark tourism, Young pioneer, Visit Ukraine tours among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Dark Tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on Dark Tourism by Type (Holocaust tourism, Genocide tourism, paranormal tourism, battlefield tourism, Nuclear tourism, Others) Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking & In Person Booking) Tourist Type (Domestic & International) Tour Type (Independent Traveller, Package Traveller and Tour Group) Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years,56-65 Years, 66-75 Years) & Region - Forecast to 2017 – 2032

Dark Tourism Market by Category

By Type, Dark Tourism Market is segmented as:

Holocaust tourism

Genocide tourism

Paranormal tourism

Battlefield tourism

Nuclear tourism

Others

By Booking Channel, Dark Tourism Market is segmented as:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking





By Tourist Type, Dark Tourism Market is segmented as:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type, Dark Tourism Market is segmented as:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveller





By Age Group, Dark Tourism Market is segmented as:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years





