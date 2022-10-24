Opthea Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Timothy E. Morris as Chief Financial Officer

Key appointment as Opthea progresses Phase 3 registrational trials of OPT-302 for wet AMD



/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT; ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy E. Morris as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 24 October 2022. Mr. Morris is a veteran pharmaceutical executive based in the U.S. with extensive industry experience leading financial teams of public and private biotechnology companies. Mr. Morris’ accomplishments include raising over $2.5 billion in equity and convertible securities for seven companies and the completion of over 95 transactions.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Morris, whose more than 25 years CFO experience with public biotechnology companies will benefit Opthea as we prepare for Phase 3 trial results and advance pre-commercial activities,” commented Dr. Megan Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Opthea. “Mr. Morris has a proven track-record that includes financial management of companies that have successfully developed and commercialized small molecules, biologics, and cell therapy. His expertise in the field and extensive investor networks will further help to position Opthea as a globally recognized leader in ophthalmology.”

Mr. Morris commented “I’m thrilled to be a part of a global company poised to improve the lives of people suffering from retinal eye diseases. With the completion of the recent financing with Carlyle, Abingworth, and their development company Launch Therapeutics, I look forward to contributing my business skills, and leveraging my successful transaction and financing experience to build on the achievements the Opthea team has created so far in anticipation of completion of the ShORe and COAST pivotal Phase 3 studies.”

Mr. Morris has an extensive professional finance and accounting background in both public and private companies, including over 25 years in public biotechnology companies as CFO. He joins Opthea from Humanigen, Inc. where he served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer since his appointment in August 2020. Previously, Mr. Morris was Chief Financial Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics which raised over US$1 billion in four offerings to fund expansion of the clinical development program, build manufacturing capability and to prepare for commercialization. During that time, the market capitalization of IOVA increased five times in three years. Prior to IOVA, Mr. Morris was Chief Financial Officer of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, VIVUS Inc., and Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc. He is currently on the Board of Directors of DBV Technologies S.A., Aquestive Therapeutics, Humanetics Corporation and Univercells S.A. Mr. Morris earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from California State University, Chico.

About Opthea Limited

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

