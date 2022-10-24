Ramsey Solutions Launches Gazelle, A Debit Card and Spending Account

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Solutions, a company that empowers people to win with their money, announced today the launch of Gazelle, a debit card and spending account that helps customers stay focused on their money goals. The app aligns with the debt-free principles Ramsey is known for, with banking services by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC and embedded financial technology from Netspend.

Gazelle takes debt off the table to help customers reach their financial goals, eliminating distractions and going against the typical banking experience. The debit card and spending account allow access to your paycheck up to two days faster with direct deposit1, has no monthly fees2 and includes free withdrawals at over 32,000 MoneyPass® ATMs3. It also seamlessly integrates with the EveryDollar budgeting app, giving customers faster4 access to transactions and reliable bank connection.

“Our team has created a whole new experience that helps you spend and save the Ramsey way,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “We know, after decades of testimonials, that our money plan works. Finally, people will have a bank account and debit card that helps them outrun the normal, debt-driven banking experience as they pay off debt and build wealth.”

Ramsey continues to build out its digital products and grow in the consumer FinTech market. Exciting new features will be added to Gazelle over the coming months, including Apple Pay®, joint accounts, digital envelopes, and deeper integrations with other Ramsey products. To learn more about Gazelle, go to www.ramseysolutions.com/gazelle.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions every day. And its products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey Solutions team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit www. ramseysolutions.com.

About Netspend

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. From prepaid and debit card solutions to digital accounts, money movement services and embedded finance solutions, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners. For more information, visit http://www.netspend.com/and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Pathward ™

Pathward ™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. ™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit ramseysolutions.com/gazelle for more information.

1Faster funding claim is based on a comparison of the Pathward, N.A., policy of making funds available upon receipt of payment instructions versus the typical banking practice of posting funds at settlement.

2Other fees may apply. See Deposit Account Agreement for details.

3 No ATM owner surcharge or ATM Cash Withdrawal Fees for domestic ATM withdrawals at MoneyPass® ATMs (“in-network ATMs”). Visit the Gazelle Mobile App for a list of in-network ATMs. All other ATMs may apply an owner’s surcharge fee in addition to the ATM Cash Withdrawal Fee disclosed in your Deposit Account Agreement.

4 Based on comparison of Gazelle transactions being available to track in EveryDollar vs. transactions from other bank accounts.

Gazelle is a demand deposit account established by Pathward, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Mastercard Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Netspend is a service provider to Pathward, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted.

Apple® and Apple Pay® are trademarks of Apple Inc. A list of compatible Apple Pay devices can be found here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208531.

