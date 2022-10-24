AppTech Payments Corp. Propels Fintech Industry Forward with Launch of Its Commerse™ Experiences-as-a-Service Platform

“Commerse” by AppTech is an all-new, patent-backed Fintech platform delivering seamless Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service from a fully integrated, modular technology stack

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, today unveiled its new product platform, Commerse while at Money20/20 USA, happening now through Wednesday, October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.



This first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform is backed by AppTech’s mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users.

“AppTech’s mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable commerce experiences. What differentiates Commerse and AppTech from others is our entire approach, from strategy and development to packaging and delivery of our CXS” said AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Executive Officer Luke D’Angelo.

According to Gartner, "Commerce experiences represent the programmed interactions between a marketer and the customer, beginning with awareness and continuing through purchase and post-purchase feedback. A commerce experience adaptively frames the buying journey, highlighted by layers of social interaction. By 2024, 15% of B2B organizations will use digital commerce platforms to support both customers and sales reps in all sales activities." And the market opportunities will only continue to expand from there which is why AppTech believes Commerse is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing trend.

“’One Platform. All Commerce.’ is our tagline for Commerse because it seamlessly delivers digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified platform. Its suite of powerful omni-channel payment and digital banking solutions removes headaches and complexity from the process while enabling businesses to deliver feature-rich commerce experiences to their customers with minimal effort — along with greater efficiency and a cost savings as well” said AppTech’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Nelley.

Leaders from AppTech and Commerse will attend Money20/20 to showcase the new platform. The team includes President Virgil Llapitan, Chief Technology Officer Ben Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Product & Experiences Bryan Guy, Director of Sales & Business Development Howard Fish and Chief of Staff Kaylei Wright. They are available for one-to-one meetings with media, investors and potential partners to present this new product. To schedule a meeting, contact Wright at kwright@apptechcorp.com.

Money20/20 is the world’s leading fintech show, bringing together the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial ecosystem. For more information about Money20/20, or to register to attend, visit https://www.money2020.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Its embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit https://apptechcorp.com/.

