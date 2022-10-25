Zingtree Announces TTEC Digital Partnership to Improve Contact Center Agent Productivity Through Conversational Workflow Software

With Zingtree, we can provide conversational workflows that integrate into the CCaaS and CRM platform to enable agents to work from a single pane of glass.” — Ryan Swanger, Senior Vice President at TTEC Digital

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, is pleased to announce its partnership with TTEC Digital, a business segment of TTEC Holdings, Inc., one of the largest global digital customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions, to further its mission to elevate contact center agent productivity.

With the customer experience playing a pivotal role in business performance, companies recognize that they need to offer best-in-class service and support to ensure that they remain on competitive ground. The partnership between Zingtree and TTEC Digital empowers TTEC’s enterprise clients to become more agile, as they’ll no longer need to wait for IT release cycles or CRM administrators to make changes. It also eliminates the heavy lift of custom code within TTEC’s Real Play™ agent training program and introduces new levels of flexibility and repeatability.

“TTEC Digital serves large enterprises that seat thousands of agents, many of whom are impacted by the great resignation and a tight labor pool. Zingtree will now allow TTEC Digital clients to ramp up contact center agents quicker and give them the resources they need to be experts in their role,” said Chris Swan, VP of Partnerships at Zingtree.

As a major provider of Cisco Premise and cloud contact center solutions, TTEC Digital sees the partnership as a major win for contact centers around the world. Zingtree’s sophisticated workflow capabilities will help TTEC Digital reduce competition from other CCaaS providers, and allow the company to de-risk migration from premise to cloud and other migrations by flattening the learning curve for agents as they won’t need to relearn the agent interface.

“Everyone is looking for improvements in agent ramp time, average handle time, first call resolution, and adherence to compliance,” said Ryan Swanger, Senior Vice President at TTEC Digital. “Zingtree brings innovative technology to tackle these pervasive challenges. This is a game changer for us to provide an even more holistic solution for our clients. With Zingtree, we can provide conversational workflows that integrate into the CCaaS and CRM platform to enable agents to work from a single pane of glass.”

By connecting two key players in the space, this is poised to be a game-changing partnership for the contact center space and for support agents around the world.

About Zingtree

Founded in 2014, Zingtree’s conversational workflow software is revolutionizing the contact center space by turning every agent into an expert. 700+ companies across 54 countries use Zingtree to elevate agent productivity and empower their customers to make better and faster decisions through the power of our no code DecisionEngine™. Whether it’s building conversational workflows for your agents to improve call handle time and agent ramp time or building customer self-help tools to reduce inbound tickets, Zingtree allows you to run a smarter and more human contact center.