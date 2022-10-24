Hauslane Gains Recognition by San Francisco Business Times for Rapid Growth

Up-and-coming appliance brand has been named a Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Company for 2022

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, has ranked in San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list. Calvin Ruan (roo-AHN), the co-founder and CEO of Hauslane, was recognized during the Top 100 Award Ceremony in San Francisco, on October 20, where the brand was listed as the 21st fastest growing company in the San Francisco Bay Area for 2022.

"When I founded Hauslane, I envisioned it as more than just an appliance brand," said Ruan. "I saw it as a leader in the category for providing top-tier education, service and products that empower people to experience the kitchen in a whole new way. To see this dream come to fruition over the last four years and now be recognized alongside some of the Bay Area's most influential brands is a true honor."

From its establishment in 2018, Hauslane has modernized the kitchen ventilation industry by offering high quality range hoods at attainable prices. Under Ruan's leadership, the brand found early success in the digital space with a direct-to-consumer pathway that includes major online retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair, Lowes.com and HomeDepot.com. The brand has recently expanded into the brick-and-mortar space with new opportunities to establish a presence in showrooms across the United States.

In addition to ranking in San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 list, Hauslane has been recognized by the publication as one of this year's Largest BIPOC-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area. The brand also earned the following distinctions thus far in 2022:



The San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area is one of the most prestigious awards for businesses in the area, recognizing brands that have shown outstanding growth over the last three years.

About Hauslane:

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

