Scenic Biotech Appoints Jens Würthner as Chief Medical Officer

Scenic Biotech, a pioneer in the discovery of genetic modifiers developing therapeutics to treat severe diseases, announced today the appointment of Jens Würthner, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Würthner brings Scenic Biotech 20 years of clinical development expertise. His track record includes the successful progression of drug candidates from Phase I initiation to regulatory submission, most recently during his tenure as Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics. Dr. Würthner has also led clinical development programs at large pharmaceutical companies, namely Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca. As a member of the Scenic Biotech leadership team, he will be responsible for the clinical evaluation of the Company's lead candidate targeting QPCTL, the druggable modifier of the CD47 innate immune checkpoint, as well as Scenic Biotech's pipeline of genetic modifier-based small-molecule candidates to treat severe metabolic diseases.

"Jens joins us at a pivotal time as we transition toward becoming a clinical development-stage company with a growing pipeline of proprietary and partnered programs," said Oscar Izeboud, CEO of Scenic Biotech. "His deep understanding of clinical strategy, trial execution and regulatory affairs as well as therapeutic expertise in oncology and rare diseases gained at leading international biopharmaceutical companies makes him an outstanding addition to our team."

"Scenic Biotech has established a robust technology platform to identify genetic modifiers and translate those discoveries into small molecule drug candidates to treat a range of severe diseases. I am excited to work alongside Oscar and everyone at Scenic Biotech as we advance a broad portfolio of disease-modifying therapeutics for the benefit of patients," added Dr. Jens Würthner, Chief Medical Officer of Scenic Biotech.

Dr. Würthner's career spans the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries as well as research institutes and academic hospitals. Prior to his role at Scenic Biotech, Dr. Würthner served as the Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, where he oversaw all aspects of clinical development including that of loncastuximab teserine (Zynlonta) among other successful development programs. Before that, he was Lead Clinical Program Leader at Novartis, where he was responsible for the advance of small molecule compounds and a monoclonal antibody through multiple clinical trials. Additionally, he held a seat on Novartis' Integrated Safety Assessment Board, reviewing all therapeutic compounds moving into first-in-human studies. Prior to that, Dr. Würthner was Director and Indication Leader of Translational Pharmacology and Discovery Medicine at GlaxoSmithKline. He served as an Oncology Research Physician at AstraZeneca, where he was appointed Member of the Immunotoxicology Advisory Panel. Dr. Würthner has been a featured author on numerous publications and serves as visiting professor for Kings College, Faculty of Life Sciences & Medicine. He holds an MD and a PhD from the University of Hamburg and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Laboratory of Cell Regulation & Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Scenic Biotech is at the forefront of identifying genetic modifiers, naturally occurring genes that compensate for mutations responsible for severe diseases. Our robust technologies, reproducible approach and high-resolution insights into disease pathways enable us to develop small-molecule compounds that start with genetic modifiers to provide new therapeutic concepts. By understanding the genome's power to correct toward health, Scenic Biotech will bring novel therapeutics to patients in need.

