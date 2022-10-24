Submit Release
EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course (November 8, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many companies take part in the global 'race to AI' by continuously broadening the role of AI in their product portfolio. However, the rules of the game appear to be changing. The increased visibility of the technology's risks has led to calls for regulators to look beyond the benefits, and also secure appropriate legislation to ensure AI that is 'trustworthy'- legal, ethical, and robust. During this session, we will discuss the main players, trends, and challenges in the 'race' to AI regulation and how companies can move forward with an advantage.

Benefits in Attending

  • Get up to speed with the proposed regulation
  • Understand the impact on machine learning medical devices
  • Gain an insight into this rapidly changing environment
  • Develop a competitive advantage

Who Should Attend:

  • Global Regulatory Senior Managers
  • Team Lead in Global Medical Device Management
  • Principal Regulatory Affairs Specialist
  • Regulatory Affairs Managers
  • Safety Scientists
  • Scientific Support Specialists
  • Software Engineers
  • Head of Product
  • Device Technical Lead
  • IT Quality Advisers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Welcome and introduction
  • Geopolitical considerations of AI legislation
  • Introduction to the proposed European AI Act
  • Impact of the proposed AI Act on medical device manufacturers
  • International overview of legislation affecting machine learning medical devices
  • Standardisation on AI and related data
  • Future perspectives
  • Q & A

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8svgk



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

