China Li-ion Battery E-News Subscription Service 2022: Stay Ahead of the Game in this Fast-Changing Market with Real-time Reporting

China Li-ion Battery E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's lithium-ion battery market.

It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China's Li-ion battery market has developed at breakneck pace in recent years, fuelled by the rise of the mobile phone, the tablet, and more lately the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

Up to this point, Chinese manufacturers have used cost advantages to grab market share from their competitors in Japan, Korea and the US, but their long-term future is still uncertain as they struggle to close the R&D gap between themselves and their international competitors. Industry consolidation is also sure to accelerate over the next few years.

China Li-ion Battery E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire Li-ion battery industry chain, from lithium ore and brine markets through anode and cathode materials and electrolyte to the downstream consumer electronics, EV and energy storage markets.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

China Li-ion Battery E-News 2022

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

LiPF6 price rises slightly in Sept.

Company Dynamics

SD Lomon to build FePO4 project

Yicheng New Energy to build li-ion battery project

Yongxing Materials terminates cooperation with CATL

Zhongke Xingcheng Technology and Chongqing Fudi establish joint venture

Tianqi Lithium's 2022 semi-annual report

DFD to invest in building LiPF6 production line

EVE Energy to build energy storage and power battery projects

Ganfeng Lithium adds investment of USD963 million to GFL International

Jinchuan Group starts construction of 200,000 t/a LFP project

Quijing Dynanonic's 110,000 t/a lithium iron manganese phosphate project

Tianli Energy invests in lithium carbonate and LFP projects

HEC to build 50,000 t/a LFP

Xiamen Contemporary's new energy production base project starts construction

Tanyi New Energy signs graphite new materials project in Qingdao

Upstream Dynamics

Aerospace Lithium signs li-ion battery project

Yongxing Materials to add investment in lithium carbonate and other projects

Downstream Dynamics

China's installed capacity of power battery increases by 121.0% YoY in Aug.

Import and Export

Import and export of major Li-ion battery materials and Li-ion batteries in China in Aug. 2022

Price Update

Prices of cathode materials rise slightly in Sept.

Anode material prices stay stable in Sept.

Prices of major Li-ion battery materials in China in Sept. 2022

