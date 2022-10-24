United States Post-Acute Market Report 2022: A $220.4 Billion Industry by the End of 2022
The 2022 Post-Acute Report highlights facilities' efforts to address staff shortages and expand services as occupancy slowly recovers from the pandemic's impact.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-acute market is projected to reach $220.4 billion by the end of 2022. An $11.9 billion increase compared to the pre-pandemic value of $208.5 billon.
Post-acute facilities operated at a financial loss, providers competed with non-healthcare sectors for talent acquisition, occupancy declined, and acquisitions were lower than previous years yet the market continued to grow slowly.
Key Findings
- One quarter of providers reduced skilled nursing beds during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 46% of post-acute facility managers believe staffing shortages will recover in 2023-2024
- Long-term acute care cases dropped 14.9% in 2020, over 13,000 cases less than the previous year
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Post-Acute Overview
- Pandemic Continues To Hurt Post-Acute Profit Margins
- SNF Admissions Fall Significantly Short Of Pre-Pandemic Rates
- One Quarter Of Providers Reduced Skilled Nursing Beds During Pandemic
- Staff Turnover In Senior Housing Increased Sharply
- Providers Face Recruitment Competition From Many Sectors
- Staffing Shortages To Continue Suppressing Occupancy In 2022
- Pandemic Drives Up Nursing Payroll Even As Hours Decline
- Most SNFs Anticipate Adding Services Within A Year
- The Majority Of SNFs May Return To Pre-Pandemic Activities In 2022
- Pandemic Drives Increases In Medicaid Reimbursement For SNFs
- Growth Of Medicare Advantage Plans Squeezes SNF Profits
- States Advance Long-Term Care Insurance Programs
- Pandemic Accelerates Shift To Home Care And Inpatient Rehabilitation
- CMS Renews Push For Enforcement At Nursing Homes
- Senior Housing And Care Consolidations Remain Low, But Value Has Recovered
- Medicare Spending On Inpatient Rehabilitation Declines 8%
- Number Of LTAC Cases And Facilities Continues To Decline
- Assisted Living Continues Seven-Year Decline In Operating Margin
- Dementia Greatly Increases Costs And Volume Of Care
- Alzheimer's Drug Approval May Boost Demand For Infusion Nurses
- CCRCs Continue To Fall Short Of Pre-Pandemic Occupancy
- Clarivate Lists Top Post-Acute Products Sold Through Distribution
