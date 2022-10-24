The NHL Selects Sportradar to Power New NHL.TV

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season, Sportradar SRAD and the NHL introduced a refreshed NHL.TV, the League's direct-to-consumer international OTT subscription service, available to hockey fans in certain countries and territories outside of the U.S. and Canada, to provide an engaging and fan-friendly viewing experience of live and on-demand NHL games.



Sportradar is delivering its award-winning OTT solution to help the NHL manage the end-to-end workflow of NHL.TV, including the OTT backend, all OTT frontend applications (including web and mobile applications) and UX/UI design, as well as third-party integrations on the platform. The revamped NHL.TV is available in more than 120 countries and territories around the world.

In addition to live game streams, NHL.TV offers fans team-specific personalization features, including on-demand videos and additional highlights. NHL.TV will be available on connected TV applications including Android and Fire TV and is also deployed on the Foxxum Operating System.

"Today's sports fans expect a viewing experience that is highly personalized and tailored to their unique interests. By utilizing our truly dynamic and trusted data-driven, end-to-end OTT solution, which have been developed and refined over the last 15 years, NHL.TV has the ability to meet and exceed viewer demands," said Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportradar. "We look forward to working closely with the NHL to deliver an innovative product that will deepen fan engagement now and in the future."

"Similar to our North American fan base, NHL international fans are extremely tech savvy and expect a premium digital viewing experience," said Stephen McArdle, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Media & Strategic Planning. "Sportradar's refresh of NHL.TV for certain international markets will help provide fans around the world with a more personalized and enhanced experience with the game, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Sportradar to deliver a best-in-class international direct-to-consumer platform."

Through a landmark, global 10-year agreement announced in June 2021, Sportradar is the NHL's Official Betting Data Rights, Official Betting Streaming Rights and Official Media Data Rights Partner, distributing the League's official data and statistics to media, technology and sports betting companies worldwide, including real-time data from NHL EDGE, the League's Puck and Player Tracking technology, and live streams of NHL games via betting operators' digital betting platforms available in legalized markets. Additionally, as an Official Integrity Partner of the NHL, Sportradar proactively helps to safeguard the integrity of the NHL's competitions by monitoring global gaming activity and trends worldwide.

To learn more about Sportradar's OTT solutions, please visit: https://sportradar.us/sports-media/ott/.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,500 full-time employees in 20 countries worldwide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

Source: Sportradar Group AG

