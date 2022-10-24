SMOORE unveils FEELM Max, their disposable technology solution

SMOORE presented their disposable technology solution, FEELM Max, at the Indonesia Electronic Atomization Exhibition (IECIE2022), which took place at the Jakarta International Convention and Exhibition Center. Speaking at the exhibition, Clayton Shen, Vice President of SMOORE and of FEELM's Business Group, highlighted the importance of technological innovation in driving progress in the vaping industry.

IECIE is one of the most globally influential exhibition platforms for companies operating in the vaping sector. The exhibition covered an area of over 12,000 square meters, with over 100 exhibitors, and attracted more than 10,000 visitors. In recent years, Southeast Asia has become a new industry hub by virtue of its population base and market development potential. According to data from Euromonitor, the total vaping market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by 29 per cent in 2023.

Since its introduction, FEELM Max has been recognized by many customers around the world for its ceramic coil technology, which brings "more puffs, Velvet silky and Same Great Taste Till Last Puff", and has been marketed in more than ten countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

This exhibition was an opportunity for SMOORE to display all the innovations that FEELM Max has to offer. These range from their "Semi-translucence Mouthpiece" to environmentally friendly packaging. Combined, these mean that FEELM Max not only improves the consumer experience, but also showcases SMOORE as an industry leader in environmental responsibility.

In his speech, Clayton Shen explained that the current closed system is the fastest growing category in the new tobacco market and will occupy most of the market share in the long run. Ceramic coils have solved the industry's long-standing problems of liquid leakage, burnt taste and other pain points, and the industry is now undoubtedly into the "ceramic era". This technology is used in the largest "closed system" products in the world, including VUSE, RELX, NJOY, HEXA and HAKA to name a few.

Whilst there has been significant progress made, there is no doubt that the industry has a long way to go. Technological innovation has been driving the progress of the vaping industry, which also places more expectation on FEELM to continue to innovate in the way they have with FEELM Max. Having just won the Golden Leaf Award's "Most Promising Innovative Technology Award" at the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum 2022 in Washington DC, FEELM has taken an industry-leading position in driving innovation and change, and this is something that they are committed to carrying forward.

