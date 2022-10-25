Quirky spoken word radio show takes first place

freedom of listening and freedom of speech

20 years on the air yields broadcasting award for Portland, Maine program. "Offline" combines audiotheater by famed authors with compelling interviews & comedy.

Creative audio production by Michael Townsend with hosting and narration by former New Yorker Magazine narrator Dan Bernard.” — Dan Bernard

PORTLAND, ME, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The spoken word is immersive. There's nothing quite like hearing another human voice tell you a compelling story. Storytelling is an ancient tradition in the human race, and one we still flock to for entertainment, solace, relief, connection, laughter. The immediacy of radio plus the stored memory of podcasting has allowed 'Offline' to thrive in a crowded field of radio and podcasts," says host and director Dan Bernard of "Offline," winner of the Maine Association of Broadcasters First Place Award for Features.

"Fact is, we didn't even realize our show had been entered in the competition, so when station management suggested we sit down first, it made sense. For years, Michael Townsend and I have been making offbeat, quirky, fun, avant-garde radio laced with comedy, edgy topics, top writers, local and international voice talent. We really honed our approach with Covid hitting the station hard and needing prerecorded programming. Suddenly we were working remotely yet finding a very personal side to what we were producing."

The half-hour program typically features Bernard hosting and often narrating vintage sci-fi, detective tales or local authors along with a varied cast of voice actors and comedians from the New England region, Canada and the U.K. "We used to do this live from the radio station with a group of actors, comedians and improvisers; sometimes even with live sound effects and live musicians. Occasionally we would just improvise an entire program based on a loose structure. But our out-there prerecorded faux commercials gave actors a little breathing room between acts!"

The current incarnation of the program features Bernard and and others performing vintage sci-fi and the like, while he shares production duties at times with executive producer Michael Townsend. "I've put up with Dan for over 20 years, what's another few?" quips Townsend. "We're interviewing multiple Grammy-winning producer Bill Schnee together soon, based on our mutual love of music and the recording process. Join us?"

Offline is broadcast every Wednesday evening at 7 pm EST, streams and is archived as well: https://www.wmpg.org/show/wed1900/