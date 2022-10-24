Kneip and Paragon Customer Communications announce technical collaboration to improve retail investor experience

Kneip and Paragon have announced a new technical collaboration that will help accelerate the flow of fund information from asset managers to retail investors.

LUXEMBOURG, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneip and Paragon have announced a new technical collaboration that will help accelerate the flow of fund information from asset managers to retail investors.Under the new agreement, Kneip and Paragon will work together to streamline the delivery of regulatory documents and data to retail clients, giving them better market insight and improving the overall customer experience.Mario Mantrisi, Strategy Director at Kneip, said: “We are excited about our collaboration with Paragon, as it will allow our customers to provide fund information to retail investors faster than ever.”Lorna Glynn, Managing Director at Paragon Luxembourg, said “By collaborating with Kneip we are really excited to be able to provide an enhanced customer experience for asset managers and their investors”About Kneip. Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. www.kneip.com About Paragon.Paragon Customer Communications is a global company with digital transformation and delivery at its heart. We integrate leading-edge technology and unparalleled expertise to transform the way brands communicate with their customers, delivering cost and carbon efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. With over 25 years’ experience and an average client relationship of 15 years, we have a proven track record of operating as a strategic partner to more than 70% of the asset and wealth management industry. Visit www.paragon-cc.lu